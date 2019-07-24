HENDERSON, Nev. - The Mountain West is headed to Hollywood.
Or, more specifically, just down a crowded freeway from there.
The conference announced Wednesday that beginning in 2020 it will partner with the Los Angeles Rams in creating a bowl game in the under-construction stadium the Rams will soon share with the Chargers. The bowl will be played against a Pac-12 opponent and replace the Las Vegas Bowl as the top destination — outside a New Year’s Six or College Football Playoff game — for the Colorado Springs-based league that includes Air Force and Colorado State among its 12 football-playing members.
The caveat is that the bowl will have first dibs on a Mountain West team without any stipulations. So there’s nothing to stop the bowl from taking a ratings juggernaut (Boise State, for example) over the conference champion.
“That’s their prerogative,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said as the conference wrapped its two-day media session at the Green Valley Ranch Resort just south of Las Vegas. “That’s what we owe them, and that’s what they’re interested in is that flexibility.”
Mountain West faces 'Rubik's Cube' as it tries to please member institutions with new television contract
The payout also hasn’t been announced, though Thompson said it would be the largest of the conference’s six bowl tie-ins and as lucrative as any the conference has had in its regular rotation.
Thompson cited the location in a new NFL stadium and in a market that’s a recruiting hub for many conference teams as making this an attractive addition to the league’s bowl lineup.
Coaches agreed that the location will bring value. Even though rules restrict how much they can do to specifically recruit at bowl sites, they can hold open practices that prospects can watch. Beyond that, they can tell California recruits that they’ll play regularly at San Diego State, Fresno State and San Jose State, plus have a chance to play in a bowl game in Los Angeles.
“Any time you can be visible in a place that’s got players, that’s good,” Colorado State coach Mike Bobo said.
The Los Angeles bowl headlines the list of six bowl games that the Mountain West will partner with through the 2025 seasons. The others will be the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (in Boise, vs. MAC), New Mexico Bowl (in Albuquerque vs. C-USA), NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl (in Tucson vs. MAC), SoFi Hawaii Bowl (in Honolulu vs. AAC or C-USA) and an ESPN Events-operated bowl, likely to be held in the Dallas area.
Air Force picked third in Mountain West division, earns most individual preseason recognition in eight years
The Mountain West has also partnered with the Cheez-It Bowl (in Phoenix vs. Big Ten or Big 12) and another bowl, yet to be announced, that it would play in if their primary partners are unable to fill.