Chris Fillmore isn’t here to mess around.
You’d think after setting motorcycle records for the Heavyweight and Middleweight divisions in 2017 and 2018, respectively, maybe he’d take a break from The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb — or at least ride easy for once.
But relaxing isn’t in Fillmore’s DNA, and he’s dedicated to breaking the Lightweight division title this year to become the first triple record holder in the race’s history.
“I’m pretty confident that I can do it,” Fillmore said. “I’ve got a good team, and I’m on a roll, but it’s a new class and different motorcycle.”
The opportunity comes Sunday, and it will begin when Fillmore revs the engine of his 2019 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition motorcycle just before taking on what some consider the most dangerous race in the world.
“He’s so bloody good and doesn’t even know it,” said fellow Pikes Peak racer and close friend Rennie Scaysbrook. “I think he’ll break the record. Actually, I’m positive he will.”
Fillmore holds the top mark for the Heavyweight and Middleweight divisions. He set records for Heavyweight in 2017 with a time of 9 minutes, 49.625 seconds on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R and Middleweight in 2018 with a 10:04.038 while riding the KTM 790 Duke.
The Lightweight record is held by Davey Durelle at 10:35.354 in his 2009 Aprilia SXV450. Durelle put his name in the history books in 2017, the same year Fillmore set the overall two-wheel record.
“The idea came to fruition when I broke the original record in 2017,” Fillmore, 32, said of going for three crowns. “I knew as long as I could convince (KTM), the support would be there to do something like this.”
Where it all began
The AMA Pro Supermoto series began in 2003 and folded in 2009; Fillmore was there every step of the way, and he had top-three finishes in 2005, 2006 and 2008. Once the series lost traction, he made the switch to road racing in the AMA Superbike series for the next five years.
From the moment his pro career started until it ended in 2015, Fillmore was teamed up with KTM Factory Racing. Luckily for Fillmore, the relationship extended past his professional time and was the gateway to his Pikes Peak entry.
Fillmore couldn’t stay away from working in the motorsport industry after his retirement, so he went to a marketing meeting for KTM in 2016 and put together some ideas that he thought would be beneficial to the company.
One of his ideas was racing in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
In 2017, KTM came calling his name, and the rest is history.
“They asked me if I wanted to try to win the thing,” Fillmore said. “We needed that support from the manufacturers to be here.”
Nate Abila, a media relations technician for KTM, said Fillmore was the perfect choice to race the mountain due to his composure, drive to succeed and willingness to take on a variety of challenges.
“He’s also able to adapt to riding conditions,” Abila said. “He’s loving the bike, and everything is going good. He’s really good on the mountain, and it suits him well for his riding style.”
Competitors don’t doubt Fillmore
For most motorcyclists, it’s common to begin racing a smaller bike and then make increases in size. Fillmore did it backward. He started in the Heavyweight division and worked his way down.
However, it makes sense that the Lightweight category is his final stop. It’s the type of motorcycle that Fillmore rode to begin his professional racing career. He’s back to his roots, and others involved with the race have no doubt he will crush Durelle’s record.
“The Heavyweight was the most difficult of them because the speed is higher and the bike is heavier,” Fillmore said. “When I broke the record (in 2017), I didn’t know the whole mountain."
Scaysbrook, racing a 2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 in the Heavyweight division, said Fillmore has become a legend in the sport and at America’s Mountain.
“There’s nobody in the world that I think can hang with Chris on a Supermoto bike,” Scaysbrook, 36, said. “I would be surprised if he didn’t break the record."
Like Scaysbrook, Codie Vahsholtz is racing in the Heavyweight division in a 2019 Ducati MTS-1260 Pikes Peak. Of course, he doesn’t think Fillmore will have any issues breaking the Lightweight record.
“He’s a really motivated individual,” Vahsholtz, 28, said. “He has un-godly talent. He can get on any motorcycle and throw down times, so he’s impressive to watch. He’s going to shatter the record, no doubt.”
Riding in the Lightweight class, Fillmore doesn’t have the speed or acceleration of the Heavyweight division motorcycles. However, he qualified as the fourth-fastest rider among all sizes of bikes and top overall in the Lightweight division.
Fillmore only finished behind Carlin Dunne (Exhibition Powersport), Scaysbrook (Heavyweight) and Vahsholtz (Heavyweight). The closest motorcycle to Fillmore in the Lightweight class was 20 seconds slower.
“He has the ability to annihilate corners because the bike weighs next to nothing, and he doesn’t weigh much either,” Scaysbrook said.
Next up: Driving a car
If Fillmore takes the Lightweight division title, there won’t be much left for him to accomplish on a motorcycle.
Due to his ever-growing competitive nature, he hopes to get the opportunity from KTM to look into driving a car up Pikes Peak in order to set a few new racing records. If KTM isn’t interested, Fillmore might just do it by himself.
“I’m just trying to figure out how I can get back here,” he said. “It’s about new challenges.”
His vehicle of choice would be a Porsche or KTM X-Bow GT4.
“The KTM just ties together well if they want to do it since I’ve been with them for so long, but I think it’d be pretty special to go up there in a Porsche,” Fillmore added.
When next year’s Pikes Peak Hill Climb comes around, keep an eye out for Fillmore. You might just find him speeding up the mountain in a four-wheel vehicle for the first time.
And how does Fillmore think he’d do in a car?
“I have no clue,” he said. “At least I know the mountain, so I think I’d do OK.”