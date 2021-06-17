The Nuggets took a step back for the first time in Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic’s six years in Denver this season. After increasing the win total in each of the first three seasons, missing the playoffs by a game in Year 3, the Nuggets advanced to the second round and Western Conference finals in Year 4 and 5, respectively.
While the sixth season included a series of substantial injuries and another second-round exit, the Nuggets celebrated the franchise’s first NBA Most Valuable Player and secured the third-seed in the West after a 47-25 record in the regular season.
Here are seven noteworthy nights from the season.
January 1
Denver showed side effects from the Western Conference Finals run that shortened an already reduced offseason, starting 1-4 after the loss to Phoenix. Chris Paul, who proved to be a problem for the Nuggets in the postseason, scored four points in the final 7.3 seconds to secure Phoenix’s win. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 31 points in the loss, while Devin Booker (22 points), Deandre Ayton (22 points, 11 rebounds) and Paul (21 points) carried the Suns.
January 31
Utah came to Denver winners of 11 straight before the Nuggets put a stop to the streak. In a battle between the eventual Most Valuable Player, Nikola Jokic, and Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, Denver’s star dropped 47 points, on 26 shot attempts, and added 12 rebounds and five assists. Gobert finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block. The win got Denver to 12-8 after the slow start to the season.
April 1
After the Nuggets’ season ended, Denver coach Michael Malone pointed to the win in Los Angeles as one that gave him confidence the Nuggets could contend for a championship. Murray led the Nuggets with 23 points in the win, part of a season-best, eight-game winning streak, while Will Barton III and Michael Porter Jr. scored 20 and 19 points, respectively. Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard’s 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Paul George added 17 points.
April 4
The 10-point win over Orlando allowed new Nugget Aaron Gordon to showcase his skills against his former team and allowed the Nuggets to celebrate the contributions Gary Harris, who was traded to Orlando for Gordon, made to the Nuggets franchise over his six-plus seasons in Denver.
Gordon led the Nuggets with 24 points against his former team. Harris was still out with injury when the Magic played in Denver, but received an ovation from the limited crowd when a video of his Nuggets’ highlights was played during a stoppage in play.
April 12
Denver’s season changed with 51 seconds left in the game when Jamal Murray drove the lane and clutched his left knee before he got a shot off. A day later, the Nuggets announced Murray would be sidelined well into next season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Stephen Curry scored 53 points and become Golden State’s all-time leading scorer in a win that dropped Denver to 34-20 on the season. Injuries to Barton, Monte Morris and PJ Dozier later in the regular season would further complicate the Nuggets’ season.
June 1
Nuggets 147, Trail Blazers 140 2OT
Denver survived a couple of clutch shots from Portland point guard Damian Lillard and won an epic Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Lillard hit contested 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and overtime to extend the game to a second extra period. Lillard scored 55 points and hit an NBA-record 12 3-pointers.
Porter hit a 3-pointer in double-overtime, part of his 26 points, to help the Nuggets take a 3-2 series lead. Jokic led the Nuggets with 38 points and 11 rebounds, while Morris added 28 points off the bench. The Nuggets used the momentum from Game 5 to advance to the second round with a win over the Trail Blazers in Portland two days later.
June 11
The Nuggets celebrated Jokic’s Most Valuable Player award before the game that also signaled the end of a special season.
Jokic spoke briefly to a near-capacity crowd before putting up a 32-point, 20-rebound and 10-assist triple-double. It wasn’t enough, however, as Devin Booker (28) and Chris Paul (27) combined for 55 points to lead Phoenix to a 3-0 series lead. The Suns would eliminate the Nuggets two days later.