A few trends continued for the Rockies on Wednesday – most troubling, a few encouraging.
The ongoing troubles were the easiest to spot in the 3-0 loss at San Diego.
This was Colorado’s eighth consecutive road loss to Padres. It drops the team to 2-17 away from Coors Field, where it has been outscored 107-53. It also drops the Rockies to 8-21 against teams in the NL West.
This was the sixth straight game the Rockies have struck out 10-plus times (they had 14), the fourth time this month they’ve been shut out and their fourth straight game without a home run.
"We just couldn’t solve those guys," manager Bud Black said. "We just couldn’t get the bats going here against their group."
To be fair, a team struggling offensively like the Rockies was unlikely to come up for air against Joe Musgrove, who went seven innings and dropped his ERA to 2.47 in a season that has already seen him throw the first no-hitter in Padres history.
Musgrove struck out 11 without a walk. The only hit he surrendered before Trevor Story’s leadoff single in the seventh inning was a third-inning double from Rockies starting pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez.
Fernando Tatis Jr., who along with Eric Hosmer returned to the lineup after a COVID-19 absence, crushed a solo home run to right-center field as part of a 4-for-4 day that also included two doubles.
Tatis, by himself, doubled the Rockies hit total for the game and drove in twice as many runs (2) as Colorado scored in this three-game series the Padres swept.
In the sixth inning Jake Cronenworth scored on an inside-the-park home run that caromed off the right field wall toward the infield and well past right fielder Charlie Blackmon. Even through Cronenworth slowed at third base, thinking he was stopping, he still scored standing up without a throw from the Rockies.
"That was just one of those unique plays that happened," Black said. "That’s sort of how inside-the-park home runs happen, when something out-of-the-ordinary happens."
Those two hits were the only damage done against Gonzalez, who was the lone bright spot for Colorado.
He went six innings, giving up four hits and two runs while striking out six with one walk.
In his past two starts, Gonzalez has given up two runs in 13 innings (1.38) with eight hits and two walks. The team’s No. 5 starter has given the Rockies four starts of five or more innings with one or fewer earned runs in seven turns in the rotation.
Gonzalez will at least give the Rockies something to think about as they arrange a rotation when Kyle Freeland returns from the injured list.
"I’m going to do my best every time I get the ball, if it’s from the bullpen or it’s a start," Gonzalez said.
His start also follows Tuesday’s performance from No. 4 starter Austin Gomber, who went six one-run innings with seven strikeouts and one walk in a game the Rockies lost 2-1 in 10 innings.
Such starts from the bottom of the rotation figure to turn into positive results for the Rockies (15-29) when the opponent isn’t someone like the Padres, who improve to 10-games over .500 with the victory at 27-17.
"As long as pitchers take care of their things, the hitters will as well," Gonzalez said.
The Rockies have an off day on Thursday and host Arizona in a three-game series beginning Friday.
"There’s some frustration," Black said. "Guys that are, for lack of a better term, a little (ticked) off. They’ll bounce back. There’s a lot of grit in this club."