Once again, Monument resident Tommy Boileau will attempt to take home a victory at this year’s Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
On Wednesday, he was named as one of a trio of “outstanding drivers” in a lineup featuring competitors from seven countries.
The Hill Climb — the world’s oldest auto hill climb and second-oldest American motor sports race behind the Indianapolis 500 — takes place June 28 on the 14,115-foot mountain. It boasts a course with 156 turns over 12.42 miles to the summit.
The 98th edition will not include a motorcycle race after last year’s death of Carlin Dunne, the third fatality of a Hill Climb motorcyclist since 2014. The cancellation breaks a 29-year run for the event.
For Boileau, he will try to top his fourth-place finish in the 2019 Pikes Peak Open Division. This year, he will drive a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.
The other two drivers announced Wednesday were United Kingdom resident Robin Shute, the reigning top honors recipient in the Unlimited Division, and Orlando, Fla., resident Shawn Bassett, who will be making his first appearance this year in a 1972 Datsun 240Z in the PPIHC Exhibition Division.
Bassett’s appearance can be considered serendipitous.
“I was there with my prerunner (race truck) competing in a rallycross class,” he recalled, according to a news release. “And I saw a little yellow Z on the nearby road course.
“I had to have one, and three days later, I was the proud owner of the cheapest possible Datsun from Miami Craigslist.”
He continued: “I had always wanted to run the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Being a longtime professional motorcycle racer, I thought it would happen on two wheels, not four.”
A complete list of PPIHC competitors will be released Thursday morning on www.ppihc.org. The list includes seven-time champion Jeff Zwart, of Aspen; 10-time winner Paul Dallenbach, of Basalt; and three-time champion Layne Schranz, of Birmingham, Ala.