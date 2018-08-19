Someday an Air Force pilot may fly a mission and notice a few tweaks to the cockpit that make the job just a little easier.
And that pilot may have Isaiah Sanders to thank for it.
The junior quarterback is currently battling for playing time with the Falcons. In Saturday’s scrimmage, he was the only one of the top three quarterbacks to take the field. At this point, it’s hard to say what that means because coach Troy Calhoun isn’t saying. Returning starter Arion Worthman may have just missed the practice because he was sick (as one source indicated) and will be back running the first team soon. Surging sophomore Donald Hammond III may have sat with a minor injury (as indicated by the fact that he dressed for the scrimmage) and will soon continue hunting down key practice reps.
The thing about Sanders is that in the bigger picture his contributions to the Air Force don’t hinge on how this position battle finishes.
The Monument native is carrying a GPA around 3.9 after two years as he majors in developmental engineering with a focus on human factors. He wants to develop systems that will make them better for the user.
“Growing up, I liked the show ‘How Stuff Works,’” Sanders said. “I’ve had an interest in that, making things that help other people.”
In an ideal world, he’d attend graduate school after the academy, then put those skills to work developing or tweaking practical, real-world items like cockpits or overseeing test engineering.
He’s long proven he’s willing to put in the work to get there. He was a straight-A student at Palmer Ridge and scored a 33 on the ACT.
“When it comes to academics, you’ve got to take charge of your own education,” Sanders said. “I’ve been given a lot of opportunities and it’s a blessing to be at an institution like this one where academics are at such a high level. I’m trying to take advantage of that.”
Of course, he’s also trying to take advantage of a chance to quarterback this team, too. His spot start in last year’s finale produced an Air Force-record 44 carries for 196 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-35 victory over Utah State.
“It was a slow dagger,” Aggies coach Matt Wells said of Sanders’ performance.
“We saw him do it with a game, so we feel pretty confident in who he is,” Air Force quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen said about evaluating Sanders in fall camp.
For Sanders, the game experience helped him get a feel for game speed and intensity.
“The biggest thing I get from that is just the confidence piece of knowing I can handle it,” he said.
So, he learned how it works. Now he can set about improving that experience – provided he gets another chance.