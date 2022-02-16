The Nuggets battled to the buzzer and earned their break.
After trailing for the first 47-plus minutes, Monte Morris made a couple of big shots, including the game-winner, in the final 15 seconds to send the Nuggets into the All-Star break with a 117-116 win Wednesday in Golden State.
After Stephen Curry put the Warriors up two with 5.9 seconds left, the Nuggets took a timeout to advance the ball. The initial pass went to Nikola Jokic, who led all scorers with 35 points and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds. Jokic drove on Kevon Looney and kicked to Monte Morris. Morris, who missed the previous three games with a concussion, was ready to catch and shoot just before the buzzer.
Morris also chased down a long rebound and gave the Nuggets their first lead of the game with a fast-break layup with 14.9 seconds left before Curry’s final bucket.
Morris finished with 13 points, while Bryn Forbes posted another solid game off the bench with 22 points. Austin Rivers and Aaron Gordon added 10 points apiece.
Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, finishing 1 of 7 from 3-point range, while Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole added 16 and 15 points, respectively.
The Nuggets committed 19 turnovers, leading to 24 Golden State points, and trailed by as many as 16 points.
After winning five of six heading into the break, the Nuggets will resume their season Feb. 24 in Sacramento with a 33-25 record, good for sixth in the Western Conference. Jokic will celebrate his 27th birthday Saturday before participating in a fourth consecutive All-Star Game on Sunday in Cleveland.