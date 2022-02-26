DENVER – It wasn’t quite the buzzer-beater in Golden State, but Monte Morris hit another big shot in the Nuggets’ 115-110 win over the Kings on Saturday at Ball Arena.
With the game tied in the final 30 seconds, Morris worked around a Nikola Jokic screen and stepped back for a 3 after De’Aaron Fox went under the screen. The Nuggets led the rest of the way. Since the game-winner, Morris has hit a couple of big shots during Denver’s five-game win streak.
“Big Game Tae shows out again. He was terrific tonight,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
“Him and Nikola playing the two-man game, and Fox went under like three times, basically daring him to take the shot.”
Morris said he’s asked other NBA players why their teams go under screens, effectively leaving him open from 3, and they’ve told them it’s to keep him out of the paint and keep the ball out of Jokic’s hands.
“Everybody don’t want the ball in the MVP’s hands,” Morris said. “He’s a problem, and he scores mostly every time he touches it. I just had to be shot ready. I work on that shot a lot, so it’s just having confidence to take it and make it.”
Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Morris added 21 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
“Those two guys were phenomenal,” Malone said.
Jokic grabbed a late defensive rebound to complete an 18-point, 10-rebound and 11-assist triple-double. Will Barton III (13) and Bones Hyland (11) also reached double-figures for Denver. DeMarcus Cousins added nine points and eight rebounds in 13-plus minutes against the team that drafted him, and Denver improved to 9-0 in games he’s played.
“I’m glad we brought him back, much needed,” Morris said of Cousins, who signed with the Nuggets for the rest of the season on Friday. “He performed. You see what he can do.”
Fox led the Kings with 26 points, while Harrison Barnes and Justin Holiday added 24 and 15 points, respectively. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and 16 rebounds for Sacramento. Sabonis scored 33 points against the Nuggets on Thursday.
“Sabonis is a load,” Malone said. “He kicked our ass the other night, and tonight he was 6 of 14. Nikola banged him every minute he was out there.”
The Nuggets recorded assists on 12 of their 14 made shots in the first quarter and led by eight to start the second. Gordon made his first five shots, including two 3s that helped the Nuggets go 6 of 13 from deep in the opening quarter.
The Nuggets stretched the lead to nine late in the second quarter, but Sacramento answered with an 11-2 run over the final 2:20 of the second quarter to tie it at 59 at halftime.
Fox and Holiday carried the Kings to a seven-point lead in the third, but a put-back dunk from DeMarcus Cousins tied the game at 85 to start the fourth and got the crowd back into the game.
“Momentum is a big part of this game, obviously,” Cousins said. “Whenever we can get the crowd engaged and the energy flowing through the building, it’s obviously a plus for us.”
Cousins opened the fourth quarter with a two-handed dunk, part of a 17-1 run that gave Denver a nine-point lead. The Kings scored the next 10 to go up one with 7:30 to play. The game was tied with a minute left before Morris’s fifth and final 3 gave the Nuggets the lead for good.
The Nuggets will look to win a sixth straight game Sunday in Portland.
“We’re not satisfied by any means, but I think we’re playing good basketball,” Malone said.