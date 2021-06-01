DENVER - Monte Morris more than lived up to his nickname in the Nuggets’ 147-140 double-overtime win over Portland in Game 5 on Tuesday at Ball Arena
Big Game Tae, as Morris is often called, came up with clutch 3s and free throws when the Nuggets needed them most to take a 3-2 series lead over the Trail Blazers. The nickname dates back to a game-winner that helped Iowa State win the conference tournament his sophomore year.
“We all just ran with it for the rest of my career,” Morris said. "I just ran with it, too, because it’s got a little rhythm to it."
Morris’ showing in a pivotal game Tuesday helped make sure the nickname sticks as he progresses through his professional career.
“Monte Morris and Nikola (Jokic) down the stretch, that was our two-man kind of closing duo, and Monte embraced it and was great,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Obviously, going down to Portland now for Game 6, we’ll need more of the same from Monte.”
First, Morris received an in-bounds pass with 12.4 seconds left and the Nuggets up a point. He calmly and confidently hit both of his free throws to make it a three-point game. The officials then awarded Damian Lillard an unpopular foul by Ball Arena’s standards. The review changed Portland’s reward from three free throws to an in-bounds pass with 9.8 seconds left. Lillard hit a contested 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds left and forced more Morris magic.
Denver’s reserve point guard scored the first six points of overtime, and the Nuggets would lead by as many as nine in the extra period. But Morris’ one missed free throw with 16.5 seconds left in overtime left the door cracked for another tying shot from Lillard.
Morris would hit his final two free throws with 8.0 seconds left in the second overtime, putting the Nuggets up five, a margin Portland couldn’t match.
“I just wanted to take on the challenge to play in a (intense) environment in Game 5 with a chance to go up 3-2 and just be myself, go out there and have fun,” Morris said. “Miss or make, just be aggressive. It helps the team a lot.”
He finished with 28 points, making 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 10 of his 11 free throws.
Jokic led Denver with 38 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Jokic’s final assist was out of a double team to an open Michael Porter Jr., who hit a corner 3 with 1:33 left in double overtime, putting the Nuggets up 3. Porter finished with a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double after scoring just three points in Game 4.
“I knew they were going to make it tough on me,” Porter said. “They weren’t going to leave me too many times, but I knew when I had the chances — I knew they were going to come — and I had to be aggressive and take advantage of it. That was my mindset going in.”
Portland star Lillard led all scorers with 55 points, on 24 shots, and added 10 assists. His 12 made 3-pointers went down as an NBA playoff record.
"It don't matter,” Lillard said. “We lost the game. At this point, all that matters is we can't lose another game in the series. We go out there and we play to win the game. We came up short, so, going back home is a must-win or our season's over. Then we gotta come back here and win on their floor again. That's what it is."
Robert Covington added 19 points for the Trail Blazers, while C.J. McCollum scored 18.
After scoring the first 10 points, the Nuggets led by as many as 22 in the first half. Lillard led a charge that helped cut Denver’s halftime lead to 65-62, and it was tight the rest of the way.
The Nuggets will have the chance to advance to the conference semifinals with a win in Game 6 Thursday in Portland.
“That’s the Monte Morris that I’ve come to love and respect,” Malone said. “(He was) aggressive, confident, getting downhill, stepping up and making big shots. I thought he was phenomenal off the bench for us. It was a hell of a win. We’ve got a chance to go to Portland and try to close it out. That will be the toughest game of the series.”