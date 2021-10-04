BOYS’ GOLF
5A State Championships, Day 1
At Colorado Springs Country Club: Pine Creek junior Wesley Erling had a grand start to the 5A State Championship.
He hit a first-day 70 to lead the field by a stroke. His teammate, junior Rylen Caldwell, finished the day only four strokes behind at a 4-over-74. Liberty senior Hayden Woelk also found success. He tied Caldwell's total after the first day and sits in a tie for seventh. Three golfers are tied for third.
4A State Championships, Day 1
At City Park Golf Course: Cheyenne Mountain is in shouting distance but sits in second after a solid first day. It's six strokes behind leader, Riverdale Ridge (216).
Senior Campbell Grage and junior Thomas Herholtz are tied for eighth with Northridge's Traejan Andrews and Evergreen's Tyler Long.
3A State Championships, Day 1
1. Aspen
2. Lutheran
3. Montezuma Cortez
T-4. Colorado Academy
T-4. Vail Mountain
BOYS’ SOCCER
The Classical Academy 10, Elizabeth 0
At The Classical Academy: The Titans won't stop winning.
The Classical Academy moved to 9-0 Monday behind a seven-goal explosion in the first half of its win over the Cardinals. CHSAA ranked the Titans second in 4A before the win. They also received eight first-place votes.
Harrison 10, Kennedy 0
At Harrison: The Panthers, too, had a first-half breakout.
Harrison netted eight goals in the first 40 minutes, leading the way to a double-digit win. It moved to 6-4 and continued a now-six-game win streak.
Rampart 2, Lewis-Palmer 0
SOFTBALL
Air Academy 17, Cheyenne Mountain 2
At Air Academy: The Kadets took advantage of a hot offense and ran away with a three-inning, mercy-rule win at home.
Air Academy racked up 12 hits, with senior Abigail Litchfield and sophomore Ava Smith both accounting for three. Senior Brina Baysinger also continued her dominant year from the circle with three strikeouts and one earned run allowed. Her season ERA sits at 2.25 across 102 ⅔ innings.
Palmer Ridge 15, Rampart 5
At Rampart: The Bears' small comeback paved the way for a late-inning explosion. Junior Grace Smith and freshman Ashlynn Short both had three hits. Sophomore Brooke Bornitz led the way with three runs driven in on two hits of her own.
Fountain-Fort Carson 8, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Seniors Autriana Cox and Jenisah Mora both homered en route to the Trojans latest win.
The two hits were part of 10 total for Fountain-Fort Carson. It scored six innings in the first two innings before going silent until a two-run fifth frame.
Vista Ridge 7, Pueblo Centennial 0
Discovery Canyon 16, Pine Creek 4
Liberty 14, Doherty 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Calhan 3, Elbert 1