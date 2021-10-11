GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Manitou Springs 3, St. Mary’s 1
At St. Mary's: Manitou Springs doesn't lose much these days.
The Mustangs have won six consecutive matches. The Pirates were the first of the six contests to go past a third set. They have six league games left, with a 5-1 record in those matchups thus far.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Doherty 1
The Classical Academy 2, Sierra 0
Vanguard 3, Ellicott 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 3, Loveland Classical 1
At Loveland Classical: Coach Kevin Ray wanted the Danes to flex their might they next time they faced a top opponent. They did just that Monday.
Fountain Valley had three players find the back of the net. Freshman Jordan Nunez even added to his team-high total of 14 goals.
Doherty 1, Discovery Canyon 0