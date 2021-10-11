CSCS MANITOU VOLLEYBALL

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Manitou Springs 3, St. Mary’s 1

At St. Mary's: Manitou Springs doesn't lose much these days. 

The Mustangs have won six consecutive matches. The Pirates were the first of the six contests to go past a third set. They have six league games left, with a 5-1 record in those matchups thus far. 

Cheyenne Mountain 3, Doherty 1

The Classical Academy 2, Sierra 0

Vanguard 3, Ellicott 1

BOYS’ SOCCER

Fountain Valley 3, Loveland Classical 1

At Loveland Classical: Coach Kevin Ray wanted the Danes to flex their might they next time they faced a top opponent. They did just that Monday. 

Fountain Valley had three players find the back of the net. Freshman Jordan Nunez even added to his team-high total of 14 goals. 

Doherty 1, Discovery Canyon 0

Load comments