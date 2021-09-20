BOYS’ GOLF
4A Region 1
At Walking Stick Golf Course: Pueblo West junior Noah Wagner finalized his round Monday as the only golfer in the field to hit under 70. He finished at 69 to lead the Cyclones to the 4A Region 1 title.
Falcon, led by junior Reese Knox and senior Benjamin Campbell, finished second in the tournament. The two placed second and third individually. The Classical Academy finished sixth. Woodland Park and Coronado finished seventh and eighth to round out the area's top finishers.
4A Region 2
At Country Club of Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain took home another regional title behind the efforts of junior Thomas Herholtz and senior Campbell Grage, who finished second and third individually. The Red-Tailed Hawks also had junior Carter Surofchek and Kale Earthen in the top-10 finishers.
Lewis Palmer finished third in the event, with Air Academy (sixth) and Palmer Ridge (ninth) rounding out the area's top-10 team finishers.
3A Region 2
At Murphy Creek Golf Course: Kent Denver, with a final tally of 231, took home the regional title Monday for 3A Region 2.
St. Mary's was the only local squad to finish in the top three, with a tie for second place at 258. Colorado Springs Christian finished at 261 to finish fourth.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Liberty 2, Rampart 0
At Liberty: The game was tied at halftime, but Liberty netted a pair of goals in the final period to take the win.
The Lancers have scored 43 goals and allowed only six through nine games. They also moved to 4-0 in league play.
SOFTBALL
Palmer Ridge 16, Pine Creek 3
At Palmer Ridge: Nine runs in the first was all they needed, but the Palmer Ridge Bears tacked on seven more in the third inning to overwhelm Pine Creek.
Four Bears had multiple hits and junior Geneva German allowed only one hit to close out the final two innings.
Lewis-Palmer 12, Liberty 5
At Liberty: Lewis Palmer's three-headed combination of sophomore Grace Lendt, junior Landry Boone and senior Jaiden Dahl led the way to a Rangers win.
Each of them had three or more hits, including Lendt's game-high five hits and Dahl's five RBIs.
Rampart 12, Doherty 2
At Rampart: The Rams let Doherty hang around for a while before multiplying the deficit late.
Senior Hanna Benoit tossed five innings and allowed two runs (none earned), striking out 13 hitters in the process.
James Irwin 11, Wiley 9
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Calhan 3, Fountain Valley 0