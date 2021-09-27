BOYS’ TENNIS
Cheyenne Mountain 6, Colorado Academy 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Doubles led the way for Cheyenne Mountain in its latest win.
All four of the Red-Tailed Hawks' tandems won, with only the top doubles matchup going past the second set. Both sophomore Miles Hoover and junior Steven Zhou won in back-to-back sets for the team's singles.
GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 3, Grandview 0
At Liberty: Liberty girls' field hockey continues to find ways to win. Three Lancers scored: junior Alana Packer, senior Jennifer Snyder and sophomore Caroline Smith.
Packer and Snyder also tallied an assist to move Liberty to 5-5-1.
BOYS’ GOLF
The Classical Academy Titan Scramble
At Eisenhower Blue Course: The TCA scramble saw four squads all tally the same score (60). Cherry Creek, Highlands Ranch, Rock Canyon and Valor Christian all stand at the top.
The best area teams were Palmer Ridge (61) and Falcon (63).
SOFTBALL
Liberty 28, Cheyenne Mountain 27
At Liberty: Liberty handled a storm, then a roller coaster and still came out on top Monday.
The Lancers took a quick 7-0 lead before allowing eight in the top of the second inning and 14 in the top of the fourth. In the end, their ability to score in every inning, led by two hitters with four RBIs, was the difference.
Palmer Ridge 15, Lewis-Palmer 9
At Lewis-Palmer: Errors nearly sunk the Bears, but they fought through behind junior Geneva German in the circle.
She struck out seven and allowed nine runs, but only two earned. Three Bears' hitters had two hits and another three had two runs driven in.
Air Academy 9, Pine Creek 1
At Pine Creek: Senior Brina Baysinger nearly tossed a no-hitter for the Kadets. She struck out 13 and walked only one.
Fellow senior Abigail Litchfield tallied a pair of hits, and sophomore Ava Smith had two hits, as well as two runs driven in.
Palmer 18, Harrison 0
At Harrison: The Terrors lived up to their moniker Monday.
Four hitters reached based two-or-more times and Palmer put up eight runs in the second inning, sandwiched with two, five-run frames. Senior Bryana Lucas tossed a three-inning, no-hitter with six strikeouts.
Vista Ridge 13, Rampart 3
Discovery Canyon 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 5
BOYS' SOCCER