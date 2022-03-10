On the 99th day of the MLB lockout, there's finally a deal.
MLB and the players' union have reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, ESPN has reported. As soon as the deal is ratified, the baseball season will officially be able to begin.
Major League Baseball and its locked-out players gained momentum after the bickering sides agreed to negotiate on an international amateur draft and management made a new counteroffer.
MLB told players if an agreement was reached by 1 p.m. Thursday and ratified later in the day, players could start reporting to spring training on Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The deal is expected to preserve the 162-game schedule and opening day would be April 7, a little more than a week after the original March 31 date. For the Rockies, that means opening day will be against the Dodgers at Coors Field.
Under the deal, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.