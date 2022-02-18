Major League Baseball has canceled the start of spring training games until at least March 5 as the lockout continues, the league announced.
The start of spring training, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday, is postponed until MLB and the players union come to an agreement on a collective bargaining agreement. For the Rockies, this news means they will miss at least their first seven games.
"All 30 clubs are unified in their desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands...We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side," MLB said in a statement.
The two sides last met Wednesday, in a meeting that reportedly lasted only 15 minutes. They will meet every day next week, beginning Monday, as MLB and the players association aim to have an agreement in place by Feb. 28 in order to start the season on time.
All fans who already purchased tickets to spring training games will receive a full refund. Minor league camp will begin on time on March 6, with games starting on March 17.