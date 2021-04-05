The bronze statue entitled "The Player," by sculptor George Lundeen stands in front of the main gate of Coors Field, home of Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies, in this Associated Press file photo. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved a variance the team applied for that will allow 12,500 fans, or 25% capacity, into the stands starting when the season starts April 1 against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.