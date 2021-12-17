Peter Mannino has plenty of hockey experience.
The 37-year-old won an NCAA Title with Denver in 2005, then spent time on three different NHL teams before coaching in the United States Hockey League and as an assistant for Omaha and Miami.
That experience is exactly why Kris Mayotte brought Mannino aboard as an assistant coach for Colorado College.
It’s also why Mayotte tabbed Mannino to be the acting head coach for the Tigers when he was off working his own stint as an assistant. Mayotte traveled to Detroit to serve as an assistant for Team USA at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships.
Things didn’t start well for the Mannino-coached Tigers. But it followed a theme that Mayotte has spent the season trying to fix: Why don’t the Tigers show up on Fridays?
“We need to play two games the way we play Saturday,” Mayotte said after last Friday's loss to North Dakota.
And so, it was different coach, same result on Friday at Ed Robson Arena, as CC fell to visiting Arizona State 5-2.
“We put a lot of work into that this week,” Mannino said of the Friday issue. “We have identified a lot of things, and that is the first step, identifying those things, finding our starts, finding that first-game mentality. We will continue to push for better Fridays.”
The game’s first goal was an avoidable one.
CC’s Hunter McKown mishit the puck from behind the Tigers’ net, and it sailed right to Arizona State’s Ty Murchison. He had a clear shot to the net and put it in for a 1-0 lead with 5:59 gone by in the opening frame.
The goal was shorthanded, as ASU was penalized for having too many players on the ice.
“There are always momentum shifts with special teams, and we actually talked about that this week,” Mannino said. “Managing out emotions, and finding that flow of the game, being resilient when it comes to setbacks — different scenarios like that.”
It wasn’t the only time Murchison was able to capitalize on a CC mistake, either. With 16:30 gone in the second, the defenseman found the net for a second time.
ASU (10-9-0) and CC (3-11-3) fought for the puck on the wing, and it skidded away, landing on Murchison’s stick. He didn’t hesitate, and with a quick swing, netted another goal for the Sun Devils.
Between the freshman’s two goals came one each for ASU and CC.
With 12:23 left in the second frame, CC's Jack Millar passed from behind the net, where Matthew Gleason tipped the puck to McKown for the goal. It evened things at 1-1, but the tie was short lived. Five minutes later, Ethan Szmagaj scored for ASU. The goal was reviewed, as CC wanted an offsides call earlier in the sequence. After heading to the monitor, the officials ruled the goal good, and ASU was back up, 2-1.
CC was able to get things within one goal, again with 11:25 left in the game. Arizona State led 3-1 when the Sun Devils were called for tripping, sending CC on its second power play of the contest. Danny Weight controlled a pass from Chase Foley in the left faceoff circle, before sending the puck to Logan Will, who finished in front of the net.
The outcome was sealed with under a minute left in the third as Colin Theisen scored two empty net goals, the fourth and fifth CC has given up this season. Ultimately, the difference came down to turnovers, something the Tigers struggled with throughout the contest.
“(It came down to) puck management, decisions,” Mannino said. “We had good work ethic, it was just what we did with it when we got it. There were vital mistakes that gave them momentum and that was the game.”
The Tigers were solid on the penalty kill, shutting down all three of ASU’s power plays, but in five-on-five, the Sun Devils were dominant. They also netted a goal during a CC power play — Murchison's first of the game.
ASU also held an advantage in shots on goal (36-25), total shots (62-44) and in faceoffs won (35-26).
The team’s play again on Saturday, at 6 p.m., where CC will look to correct its mistakes to split the series. After Saturday, The Tigers won’t play again until they travel to Miami on Jan. 7, 2022.
“We just have to do things the right way, you know, cliche stuff,” Mannino said. “Play for 60 minutes, play together, play for each other, do the right things and be as consistent as we can.”