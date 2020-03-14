We've seen the long, sad lists of sports that have been canceled. The stadiums are empty. ESPN is a ghost town. Many of us don't know what to do with our weekends. Don't despair! Here's a list, albeit a short one, of sporting events that are still happening.
Bowling:
PBA- WSOB XI Cheetah Championship on FS1, 11:30 a.m., Sunday
PBA- WSOB XI Chameleon Championship on FS1, 6 p.m., Monday
Darts:
Premier League Darts on BBCA, 7 a.m., Sunday
Premier League Darts on BBCA, 7 a.m., March 22
Fishing:
Major League Fishing- Heritage Cup Championships on OUTD, noon, March 21
Horse Racing:
The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is still scheduled to run as normal on May 2.
Mixed Martial Arts:
UFC- Fight Night- Woodley vs. Edwards on ESPN+, 11 a.m. (prelims), 2 p.m. (main card), March 21
UFC- Fight Night- Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik on ESPN, 2 p.m. (prelims), 5 p.m. (main card), March 28
UFC- Fight Night- Overeem vs. Harris on ESPN+, 5 p.m. (prelims), 8 p.m. (main card), April 11
Soccer:
Mexican Primera Division- Atlas at Toluca on ESPNDP/E3, noon, Sunday
Necaxa at Santos on ESPNDP/E3, 6 p.m., Sunday