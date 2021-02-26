The landing was bumpy, but the result went down - Hunter Miska recorded his first NHL win in a 3-2 Colorado Avalanche victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.
The Avalanche pitted Miska against his old team in the first game of a back-to-back series in Arizona, after a two-game losing streak. Miska appeared in one game for Arizona in 2018-2019.
The 25-year-old goaltender nearly got two milestones at once, as his shutout bid stretched into the 58th minute. Phil Kessel scored with 1:36 left in regulation and Drake Caggiula brought Arizona within one 43 seconds later, in a game that had gotten away from them earlier in the period.
Though he didn’t get the clean sheet, Miska had to protect a suddenly close lead - that coach Jared Bednar suggested he had a hand in creating.
“I thought he looked really good for the bulk of the game and then he got caught out of the net a couple times at the end,” Bednar said. “It looked like he got nervous. He was getting ready to get a big win and got a little ahead of himself.”
With seconds left in a carryover second-period man advantage, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar played catch. Nazem Kadri corralled a rebound and tapped it across the crease to Mikko Rantanen, who put it in. It was Rantanen’s first goal since Jan. 30, soon after he scored in six of seven to start the season.
“I think we earned the win. We were the better team,” Rantanen said. “We didn’t give up a lot until the last two minutes.”
Andre Burakovsky and Kadri scored about five minutes apart in the third period to put the game away, or so it seemed.
Burakovsky connected from the slot. Then Makar stumbled at the blue line, recovered and fed Kadri, who scored five-hole.
“We wanted to come back and bounce back in a positive way,” Kadri, who had three points Friday, said. “For the most part, we were in control of that game.”
There was some rough stuff in front of live fans, as Gabriel Landeskog tossed Conor Garland to the ice in apparent retribution and Bo Byram got into his first NHL fight with Caggiula. Caggiula landed several jabs and took down Byram.
The Avalanche outshot the Coyotes 29-18 and appeared more confident as the game went on , even during those shaky final two minutes. Miska’s save total was on the low side but he contributed to a spirited effort.
“It feels great, especially against my old goalie partner, too, when I was playing in this organization,” Miska said.
Matt Calvert took warmups but didn’t play due to what Bednar called a lower-body injury.