LOGAN, Utah – Saturday night played out as expected based on where Air Force is right now.
The Falcons entered as 10-point underdogs at Utah State. They lost by 10, 42-32.
Coach Troy Calhoun’s team wanted to run the ball more effectively. They rushed for 323 yards.
They knew they’d have their hands full with a fast-paced, athletic Aggies offense. And Utah State’s veteran squad was as explosive as advertised, wrapping four of their scoring drives in fewer than 45 seconds.
Air Force certainly made it interesting, cutting a 21-point deficit to three thanks in large part to a wild sequence that included a touchdown, 2-point conversion and strip on the ensuing kickoff that was returned for a score.
But in the end, the Falcons continue to be exactly who they are supposed to be.
For now.
“We’ve seen what the offense can do, what the defense can do, what the special teams can do,” quarterback Isaiah Sanders said. “We’ve just got to put it together for 60 minutes.”
Added safety Jeremy Fejedelem, “We’re still optimistic about the season. We know we’ll bounce back. We’ve got a lot of good – great – players on the defense. We feel comfortable that we’ll bounce back.”
The optimism certainly isn’t hollow, as the Falcons have shown a knack for orchestrating the kind of rebound Fejedelem seeks.
Last year they lost four straight at this point in the year and bounced back with three wins in a row. The year before they followed a three-game losing streak with six straight victories. In 2015, they lost three of four, only to win four in a row and claim a division title.
Maybe the best Air Force team in recent years, the 2014 squad, also lost at Utah State. It still put together a 10-win season.
So far, everything has gone to script. The Falcons easily handled an FCS opponent in the opener. They went to Florida Atlantic as 7.5-point underdogs and lost 33-27.
The key to writing a different script, as Calhoun insisted during the bye week, is “improving Air Force.”
Some of that began on Saturday by changing the principle characters.
Sophomore Kade Remsberg, who has recorded a 4.31-second 40-meter dash, flashed some of his potentially season-changing speed in his first start at tailback as he ran for 94 yards. Sophomore cornerback Tre’ Bugg broke into the lineup, breaking up a pass and making five tackles. A pair of sophomores – Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg – made their first starts on the offensive line.
Sanders started for the second straight game at quarterback. In that span he is 17-for-30 passing for 289 yards.
Cole Fagan continued to show glimpses that he could be another strong Falcons tailback.
The offensive and defensive starters on Friday comprised of seven seniors, nine juniors and six sophomores, as this team keeps trending younger. Nine of those players did not start the season opener just three weeks earlier.
It doesn’t take much imagination, now, to see how these ingredients could come together.
But the reality is that this team has lost two straight and five of its last six games against FBS competition. The defense has held just one of the past 13 FBS opponents under 28 points, and that came in a 21-0 shutout loss to Army in which it didn’t force a punt.
There are still many issues to confront, and Utah State exposed many of them in passing for 356 yards and averaging 5.5 yards on 24 carries. Now, add uncertainty at the kicker position after Matt Philichi left Saturday’s game.
Air Force (1-2, 0-1 Mountain West) is a team on a two-game skid preparing for a key two-game stretch at home. That’s who it is right now.
History suggests it can become something more. And changes have started to provide a glimpse as to how it will get there.
“The team’s going to get it together,” Remsberg insisted. “We’re going to come out on top. We’ll be there.”