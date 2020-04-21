KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Tracking the shifts in minor league baseball in Colorado Springs over the past 40 years.

1988 – The Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox begin play as a Cleveland Indians affiliate after the Pacific Coast League franchise relocated from Hawaii

1993 – The Sky Sox start playing as an affiliate of the expansion Colorado Rockies

2015 – The Sky Sox open an affiliation with the Milwaukee Brewers

2019 – The Sky Sox relocate to San Antonio. Colorado Springs takes a short-season Rookie League team from Helena, Mont., and rebrands it the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Wednesday – Negotiations will continue with a possibility that Major League Baseball will cut affiliations with around 40 minor league teams after 2020, including the Vibes. Some cities may continue to field teams under a quasi-affiliation agreement.