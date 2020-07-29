Before Wednesday’s scrimmage between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild, players made their own statement.
During the national anthem, Pierre-Édouard Bellemare, Matt Dumba, Nazem Kadri and Jordan Greenway stood together at the forefront with their hands on each other’s shoulders. Bellemare and Kadri play for the Avalanche and Dumba and Greenway, the Wild.
Their teammates lined up around them.
“We stand proudly alongside the @mnwild and other NHL Teams in joining the fight for social & racial equality,” the Avalanche team account tweeted.
“Black Lives Matter!”
Players usually line up by team for the anthems, but Tuesday the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins joined together. The Penguins clarified on Twitter that it was "to stand up against social injustice, racism and hate."
The scrimmage was tied 2-2 after one period. Check back later for the full story.