Recent Air Force graduate Austin Cutting’s competition to make the Minnesota Vikings has been removed.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Sunday that the Vikings cut veteran long snapper Kevin McDermott, clearing the path for Cutting to make the team at the position.
This comes as no surprise, as the Vikings, under first-year special teams coach Marwan Maalouf spent a seventh-round pick on Cutting. He was the only long snapper taken in the draft and the first long snapper ever taken by Minnesota.
Assuming Cutting makes the team, he would be the first Air Force graduate to serve on active duty while playing in the NFL.
McDermott had served as the Vikings long snapper since 2015.
The St. Paul Pioneer-Press reports Minnesota would save about $120,000 in cap space by going with the Air Force rookie. Of course, the Vikings still have three preseason games remaining to evaluate the position.