The National Collegiate Hockey Conference produced another Hobey Baker Award winner as Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich took the award late Saturday night. Perunovich was second nationally in defenseman scoring and became the sixth Bulldog to win the award, the most of any NCAA school.
“I don’t even know if it’s set in, really,” Perunovich said after the winner was announced during a live broadcast on ESPN’s "SportsCenter." “A lot of ex-UMD players, former Hobey Baker winners, have been texting me. Just to have that support behind me at UMD is just amazing. I’m so grateful for it.”
Perunovich, a junior from Hibbing, Minn., padded his eye-catching point totals at the expense of last-place conference opponent Colorado College. Ten of his 34 assists and one of his six goals came in the four-game season series.
“Best player in the country for me,” Tigers coach Mike Haviland said in late February. “There’s a reason why the young man has a hundred-something points as a defenseman in this conference.
“He’s got an elite brain. Wouldn’t surprise me in a couple weeks, he’s dealing cards in the NHL.”
Perunovich signed with the team that drafted him in 2018, the St. Louis Blues, on March 27.
It’s the second in-house Hobey Baker award in the NCHC's seven years of existence after Denver’s Will Butcher, now with the New Jersey Devils, won it in 2017. It’s the second straight year and third time in four seasons a defenseman has won the award (Avalanche’s Cale Makar in 2019).
“I think that if you’re a defenseman coming into college hockey, there’s no better spot to be than Duluth, and I truly mean that,” Perunovich said. “I don’t think I have a career like mine with any other team in the country. They do a great job at developing kids, especially defensemen.”
Hobey Hat Trick finalist Jeremy Swayman out of Maine won the Mike Richter award for Division I’s best goaltender. He was with the Pikes Peak Miners 18U for the 2015-16 season. He had a 1.79 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage through 18 regular-season games.
At Maine the numbers continued to impress. He went 18-11-5 with a 2.07 goals-against average and .939 save percentage this season. Swayman won’t return to Colorado for a regular season-opening series against the Tigers in the fall as he also turned pro, skipping his senior season and signing with the Boston Bruins.
The only Hobey Hat Trick finalist who is returning to school is North Dakota’s Jordan Kawaguchi (15 goals, 30 assists in 33 games).
CC seniors Nick Halloran and Chris Wilkie were Hobey Baker nominees but did not advance. Seven NCHC players were named American Hockey Coaches Association Division I All-Americans late Saturday, but none were Tigers. Denver junior Ian Mitchell was a first-team defenseman.