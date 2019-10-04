DENVER - Mikko Rantanen handed the Avalanche a receipt.
Days after rejoining the team, the 22-year-old Finn gave Colorado a look at what it paid for Thursday night at the Pepsi Center. He scored twice in a season-opening 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames.
Rantanen, 22, spent the entirety of the Avalanche training camp and preseason in Europe, waiting on a new contract. The Avs’ second-leading scorer last year signed a six-year, $55.5 million contract Saturday and will earn $12 million each of the next two seasons.
There was speculation he wouldn’t assume his usual spot on the Avalanche’s potent top line, but he was back with Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon in the starting lineup.
Colorado wins their 2019-2020 season opener Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Pepsi Center. Photos by Christian Murdock
“When you play so many games together, it’s easy to come together again,” Rantanen said. “Obviously it takes maybe a couple of games, but we’ve got three practices together, so that helps.”
He put four shots on goal in the first period and five through the game.
Samuel Girard let one rip from the point and it beat Calgary goaltender David Rittich 5:59 into the first period. It was announced as Girard’s goal, but handed off to newcomer Joonas Donskoi, who joined the team in free agency after four seasons with the San Jose Sharks. Donskoi later added an empty-netter.
Elias Lindholm deflected a well-placed Sean Monahan pass past Philipp Grubauer on one of just three Calgary shots in the first period.
“You’re waiting for that first shot, and then it takes almost 15 minutes to get to you. It was hard to get into the game,” Grubauer said.
“As the game went on, I felt pretty comfortable and got back to where I left off last year.”
The Avalanche were leading 13-2 in shots when Landeskog caught a clearing attempt with his stick blade. He turned and burned, feeding Rantanen. Rantanen put a quick backhander on Rittich and made it 2-1.
“Great pass,” Rantanen said of Landeskog. “Shows how good of a passer he is - he was kind of under it, too.”
Matt Calvert fed J.T. Compher at the back door on the go-ahead goal midway through the second period. Compher roofed it and gave Calvert his dues during a muted celebration.
Toward the middle of a tightly-called game, Milan Lucic threw his lot of penalty minutes on the pile. Nikita Zadorov left Austin Czarnik crumpled along the boards and drew Lucic’s ire. Lucic landed a punch to the chin, earning himself an instigator penalty in his Flames debut.
Rantanen and Mark Giordano traded goals 16 seconds apart after the fracas, with Rantanan’s second of the night coming on the power play.
Bednar said any concerns he had evaporated after watching Rantanen in practice upon his return.
“He must have put in some good work in Switzerland for a few weeks,” he said.
The rematch of the Western Conference quarterfinals, in which Colorado dispatched No. 1 seed Calgary in five games, veered toward sloppiness in the third period, but thanks to Grubauer, the Avs hung on. On his first career opening night start, Grubauer made 27 saves.
In his Avalanche debut, offseason pickup Nazem Kadri had 3 shots and a hit and saw significant time on the power play. Cale Makar played 22:23 with an assist in his regular-season NHL debut.