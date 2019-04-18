Colorado right wing Mikko Rantanen takes a shot on goal as Calgary goalie makes another save during the second period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado right wing Mikko Rantanen, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the overtime period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. The Avalanche won 3-2 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon misses top left as Calgary goalie Mike Smith defends during the second period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado left defenseman Nikita Zadorov and Calgary center Mikael Backlund crash into the board during the first period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) and Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau battle for the puck during the first period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon breaks toward the Calgary goal ahead of Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau during the first period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon misses top left as Calgary goalie Mike Smith defends during the second period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado left defenseman Nikita Zadorov and Calgary center Mikael Backlund crash into the board during the first period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) and Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau battle for the puck during the first period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon breaks toward the Calgary goal ahead of Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau during the first period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado right wing Mikko Rantanen takes a shot on goal as Calgary goalie makes another save during the second period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.
Philipp Grubauer made 35 saves, including a game-saver in early overtime where he was looking up at Mikael Backlund at the side of the net, anticipated perfectly and twitched his foot upward to stop the shot.
He also helped the team finish off a penalty kill 22 seconds before Rantanen’s winner, which capped a quick and efficient rally.
One minute, 12 seconds after the Flames went ahead 2-0, a Matt Calvert rebound made it through several legs and left-alone J.T. Compher sent it into the cage.
Then as Calgary’s discipline slipped in the final minutes, Nathan MacKinnon put a pass onto the tape of Rantanen on the power play. Rantanen redirected it past Smith to tie the game with 2:50 left in regulation.
“That’s the type of player he is. He has the ability to change momentum in games,” Landeskog said. “To come back from injury and step right into the playoffs, it’s pretty impressive.”
It was Rantanen's fourth game back after missing eight due to injury. It was his third goal and sixth point of the playoffs.
Earlier the Avalanche got a little bold and a little sloppy, getting caught with six men out for a power play. The penalty carryover into the second period led to some close calls and the Flames put the Avs further back on their heels.
Colorado left defenseman Nikita Zadorov and Calgary center Mikael Backlund crash into the board during the first period of Game 4 Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.
“Just didn’t have our (offensive) zone mojo going,” coach Jared Bednar said.
Six seconds into a penalty to Erik Johnson, a point shot made it through and trickled over the line before Grubauer turned around. Elias Lindholm, third on the Flames in scoring but with just an assist so far in the playoffs, got the goal to make it 1-0.
Smith and Landeskog did a synchronized dive in the second period but Smith was the one who got top marks, extending the glove and making the save. The Colorado captain later saw his potential first goal of the series clang off the post.
The Avalanche pressed to end the second and start the third, but Derek Ryan doubled the Calgary lead. Grubauer made a save off his shoulder and it bounced to Ryan in front of the net.
Colorado's Cale Makar played 20:06 and was plus-one in his second pro game.
Game 5 is Friday in Calgary - the first of three chances to end it, and advance to the second round for the first time since 2008.
“Everyone knows that the last one...is the hardest one,” Bednar reminded.