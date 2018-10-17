next Air Force at UNLV, 8 p.m. Friday, CBS-SN, 740 AM
Analysis of the first half of Air Force’s season by The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman.
Most Valuable Player – Jeremy Fejedelem
In two months since moving to safety from cornerback, the junior has been a dominant force on the back end of the defense. He leads Air Force with 51 tackles, including two for a loss. He also has a sack and an interception. The Falcons’ strong performance against the run this year (ranking eighth in the nation) has come largely from improved play in the front seven, but also because Fejedelem has been so solid in supporting from the back end and preventing long gains. “Talk about somebody who’s reliable,” cornerback Dailen Sutton said when asked about Fejedelem.
Most improved player – Zane Lewis
Lewis was not projected as a starter entering the season. He has not only secured a spot but is largely considered the team’s best cover corner. His 99-yard interception return against Nevada qualifies as the single most impressive highlight of the year. What’s more, his ability to handle that position allowed the Falcons to move Fejedelem to safety in mid-August when James Jones IV was lost to a knee injury.
Most Obvious Storyline – Close losses
Air Force’s four losses have come by a combined 23 points, including losses of six, four and three points. In each case the Falcons had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead. But finishing those games has been problematic and, to this point, has defined the season. “We’re way better than a 2-4 team,” fullback Cole Fagan said. “We’ve just got to find a way to finish games.”
Most Hidden Storyline – No 100-yard games
Over the past two years, Air Force has had 24 100-yard rushing or receiving games from individuals. Through half of this season, it has none. Coach Troy Calhoun said the distribution of carries in the offense has played a factor in those individual stats. But the offense in the past has tended to ride a hot hand, and so far there have been few examples of hot hands emerging for Air Force. Among Falcons’ skill positions, only Z-receiver and fullback have seen a player (Ronald Cleveland and Cole Fagan) dominate playing time. The others spots — quarterback, tailback, wide receiver — that tend to be the most prolific in terms of yardage have seen constant rotation because a true No. 1 option hasn’t emerged.
Strangest Storyline – Defensive coordinator
Who would’ve guessed when Steve Russ left to coach linebackers for the Carolina Panthers in January that it would nine months before his replacement would be named? But that’s how Calhoun opted to do it, keeping the position quiet through spring practice, fall camp and the first half of the season. Finally, early this week the team quietly listed John Rudzinski as the defensive coordinator. To Rudzinski’s credit, he has anonymously led a resurgent squad that took a run defense that was among the worst in the nation last year and turned it into one of the best this season.
Breakout Star on Offense – Donald Hammond III
Hammond has played only about six quarters, but those have been enough to make him the starter and inspire optimism among the team’s fans. The sophomore’s arm strength is particularly noticeable, and his completions have gone for an average of 17.3 yards (which would rank third in the nation behind only Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray if he had enough attempts to qualify). He’s also been adept on the ground, rushing for five touchdowns on just 33 carries. Now he just has to stay healthy and sustain those averages. But that’s the hard part.
Breakout Star on Defense – Jordan Jackson
The Falcons have a monster in Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound sophomore. Jackson ranks fifth on the team with 23 tackles and first with 7.5 tackles for loss. He wasn’t credited with a sack, but it was his presence that led to a safety against San Diego State. Jackson is athletic and big enough to disrupt opponents in the passing and running game and has been instrumental in the Falcons’ improvements on that side of the ball. Junior linebacker Kyle Johnson would challenge Jackson for this title, but he has missed two games with an injury.
Biggest Disappointment – Punt, pass and kick
The Falcons rank 120th in the nation in net punting, and after Charlie Scott dropped a snap that led to a blocked punt just before halftime at San Diego State he was replaced. Injuries have played a big part of the quarterback issues, but so has the lack of any kind of consistent passing game. The Falcons rank 108th in passing efficiency — a stat in which Calhoun has repeatedly said the team needs to rank in the top 25. The team is on pace for its lowest per-game passing average since 2013. Placekicker has also been an issue. Starter Matt Philichi went down with a broken leg and the team has attempted only two field goals (making one) in the three games since he’s been gone. A kick was blocked and two kickoffs have gone out bounds.
Biggest area of concern – Starts
Air Force has trailed at least 7-0 in each game against FBS competition. It hasn’t scored a first-quarter touchdown in any of those games, but it has given up touchdowns to each of its three Mountain West opponents on the first or second drive. “I could not tell you why that is. It’s going to stop. We’ll fix it,” Fejedelem said. The Falcons have recovered, outscoring opponents 99-49 in the second half, but those deficits have taken them out of their game plan and all too often proved too large to overcome.
Biggest reason for optimism – Schedule
Air Force is ranked No. 71 in Jeff Sagarin’s USA Today computer rankings. Four of the final six opponents – UNLV (132), New Mexico (102), Wyoming (106) and Colorado State (118) – rank outside the top 100. The Falcons need four victories to reach bowl eligibility. So there you go, bring on the second half.