Despite what rankings or other media outlets were saying, Colorado College coach Kristofer Mayotte knew the 2022-23 season could be a special one.

The NCHC preseason poll predicted the Tigers would finish toward the bottom of the conference, but they have far exceeded expectations. They enter a three-week holiday break 8-9-1 overall and third in the conference standings with 17 points.

Now receiving four votes in the USCHO poll, CC is in the hunt for the NCAA Tournament.

What has gone right?

Especially in the last few weeks, a lot has gone right for CC.

The Tigers have seen freshman goalie Kaidan Mbereko blossom into a star.

Mbereko is 6-6-1 with three shutouts. He earned NCHC Goalie of the Month honors in November, posting a .945 save percentage and a 1.68 goals-against average in the month.

Away from goal, the Tigers have consistently strong play from the defensive corps and improved play offensively.

CC is third in the NCHC in scoring defense, allowing 2.78 goals per game. That’s a credit to the chemistry between Mbereko and experienced defensemen like Bryan Yoon, Connor Mayer and others.

Offensively, CC is sixth in the league with 2.61 goals per game.

Though the Tigers are in the back half of the NCHC in that category, the offense has gotten better since the start of the season. Junior Hunter McKown leads the NCAA with eight power play goals (13 total), and youngsters like Noah Laba and Stanley Cooley have propelled the team to a handful of high-scoring wins.

What hasn’t gone right?

A reason CC’s goals per game is rather low is the Tigers have been held to one goal or fewer in nine games.

In those contests, CC is 1-7-1 — it’s hard to win games when you’re not scoring.

A common theme of those games is that the Tigers got behind early and had to play catch up. The “catch up” strategy is often more aggressive and can subsequently lead to defensive lapses.

After mustering just one goal in the series against St. Cloud State, the Tigers focused on bettering their offense over a two-week break during Thanksgiving.

The results were inconsistent, but CC was able to still get three wins. The Tigers scored six goals in game one against Omaha and four goals in game one against Minnesota Duluth. They were shut out 4-0 in game two of the UMD series but were able to get a 1-0 win over Omaha in game two of that series, thanks largely to Mbereko’s 40 saves in front of the net.

For CC to continue surprising people, the offense needs to do what it’s capable of more consistently.

What lies ahead?

CC plays one more nonconference series — Dec. 30 and 31 against Princeton — before ending the regular season with seven NCHC battles in a row.

Two of those are against familiar foes: St. Cloud State and Omaha. SCSU, the nation’s No. 4 team, swept the Tigers in November, while CC recently swept the Mavericks at home.

They will also play four games against No. 1 Denver in the annual Gold Pan series in addition to series against Western Michigan (twice) and North Dakota.

Those are seven very challenging conference series. Three of CC’s remaining conference opponents are currently ranked, and two are in the top four.

But CC should have confidence in what it’s done so far. The Tigers have an above-.500 conference record, collecting wins over UMD, Omaha and Miami — all of whom are quality teams.

Regardless of how the next two and a half months play out, there is more optimism about this year’s team than there has been at CC in arguably a decade.