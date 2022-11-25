The Air Force women predictably struggled with No. 22 Michigan’s height, falling 68-48 at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.
The Falcons were outscored 42-12 in the paint, outrebounded 46-26 and had four shots blocked while failing to block a shot from the Wolverines.
Air Force (3-2) shot 28% from the field, making 15-of-53 shots.
The Falcons did manage to steal the ball 15 times, forcing 25 turnovers.
"I think the most significant part of that game was, when a team plays as hard as we do, and they're bigger and more experienced than we are, it's hard for us to have an edge," Air Force coach Chris Gobrecht said. "Their size really affected our ability to score the ball."
The Wolverines feature five players who stand 6-foot-3 or taller. The Falcons have one player taller than 6-foot (6-2 freshman Faith Shelton, who had four rebounds).
This came in the opener of three-day event in the Fort Myers area. The Falcons will play Georgia Tech on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. after the Yellow Jackets fell to USF.
Saturday’s matchup will mark three consecutive games against teams from Power Five conferences, a run that started with a loss to Colorado (Pac-12) on Nov. 19. Michigan competes in the Big Ten and Georgia Tech in the ACC.
Freshman Milahnie Perry led the Falcons with 11 points. Kamri Heath scored in double figures for the fifth time in as many games this season, scoring 10.
Emily Kiser, an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last year, led Michigan with 20 points.
"Other than a number of breakdowns, we defended pretty well, particularly considering how much bigger than us they were," Gobrecht said. "It was not only a combination of their size but their experience as well.
"I think it was a very good lesson for our younger players and we'll get better."
Air Force is now 0-15 all-time against ranked opponents.