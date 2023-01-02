The new year got off to a bittersweet start for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks as the club announced Monday the departure of 22-year-old forward Michee Ngalina.
"@Micheengalina Your impact on & off the pitch will always be remembered in the 719. We can't wait to watch your career soar this season and beyond," the Switchbacks said via Twitter Monday.
Ngalina signed a 2.5-year contract with Turkish club Göztepe Spor Kulübü with a one-year club option, Göztepe announced on social media Monday.
Ngalina is coming off an amazing 2022 season in which he scored 14 goals and recorded nine assists. He also appeared in a club-high 37 games last season, starting every one.
He was also named the USL Championship's Young Player of the Year in November.
Colorado Springs is coming off a historic 2022 in which it recorded a franchise high in wins, won its first two playoff games at Weidner Field and advanced to its first conference final match. However, the road to success is shaping up to look very different in 2023.
Ngalina joins a growing list of key players who will not return in 2023.
His goals were second on the team behind former forward Hadji Barry's 16 and his assists equaled Barry and former midfielder Cameron Lindley for most on the team.
Barry now plays for Egyptian Premier League club Future FC and Lindley transferred to USL Championship side Indy Eleven in December. Lindley and Barry were the only two members of the 2022 Switchbacks named to the USL Championship's all-league second team.
The club's starting goal keeper Jeff Caldwell announced his retirement earlier this offseason. The Switchbacks announced the signing of Denver native Joe Kuzminsky in December.
No word yet on the team's third leading scorer from a season ago in forward Elvis Amoh but the team has signed Sacramento Republic FC's leading scorer Maalique Foster. The club also announced the return of veteran forward Aaron Wheeler.