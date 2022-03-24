Nikola Jokic didn’t get the invite to the celebratory dinner, but the Nuggets star did get credited with his coach’s new contract extension.
“Nikola and his rise the last three, four years to be the player he is today, has been remarkable, but for me, having a guy that embodies the culture that we set seven years ago is just … I’m not getting an extension without Nikola Jokic and all he means to this team,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said prior to Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. “I’m not naïve. This is a player’s league. And the relationship that I have with Nikola has a lot to do with the success that we’ve had.”
Malone said Jokic’s willingness to accept hard coaching carries over to the rest of the team. The Nuggets coach benched his starters a couple of games ago, and Jokic, Malone said, accepted it and said he was surprised coach didn’t send the starters home at halftime.
“If there’s no relationship … and you coach like that, they’ll tune you out in a hurry,” Malone said. “I have to pick my spots.”
The Nuggets coach thanked Stan and Josh Kroenke for ownership’s support. He said he knew the extension was happening a few days ago, which allowed for a rare, in-season family dinner.
“Obviously, seven years in one place is a lifetime in this business. To know that we have work to do, we’ll be here for a while longer is just really, really exciting for me and the family,” Malone said.
“With high school girls, you don’t have a chance to sit down and have dinner very often, so to do that the other night and celebrate was, obviously, a nice moment.”
The Nuggets announced the deal Wednesday, but did not disclose the terms. Malone previously served as an assistant coach for Monty Williams, now coach of the Suns, in New Orleans. Williams finished second in last season’s coach of the year voting and credited Malone with some of his success.
“I just have a great deal of respect for how he’s handled all the adversity they’ve been through,” Williams said pregame. “I know he’s a really good coach because he helped me.”