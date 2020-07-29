Michael Porter Jr. spent some of his time in the Orlando bubble Tuesday night doing a question-and-answer session with fans on his Snapchat account.
The seemingly innocent act turned questionable when Porter was asked about the COVID-19 pandemic being overblown and responded with: "Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It’s being used for population control just in terms of being able to control the masses of people. Because this virus, the whole world is being controlled. You’re required to wear masks and who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel, that’d be crazy. I’ve never been vaccinated in my life, I’ve never had any shots or anything like that,” Porter Jr. answered according to USA Today.
"It could get crazy, but it’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on and not get too emotionally involved.
“But it is a serious thing, it’s a real thing, but yeah, this is being overblown.”
Coach Michael Malone, who previously disclosed he tested positive for the virus, found out about the situation on the way to practice Wednesday morning. Malone said he won’t be “the thought police,” and that team executive Tim Connelly spoke with the young player about his comments.
“(Porter Jr.) understands the situation, but once again, we as an organization are not going to put a muzzle on anybody,” Malone said at the close of his press availability. “If somebody has a strong belief on something, they have the platform and the freedom to use that. We’ll just try to educate guys, so they understand the impact of what they may be saying.”
The Nuggets’ coach also said he did not speak with Porter directly and that the issue has not become a distraction to the team.