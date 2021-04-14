DENVER — The absence of Jamal Murray figures to mean more shots for Michael Porter Jr., who made most of them in the Denver Nuggets’ 123-106 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday at Ball Arena.
Porter made all but one of his first 10 shots and finished 10 of 14 from the field for a game-high 25 points, and added 10 rebounds and three blocks.
“There’s no replacing Jamal, but I try to do my part to help,” Porter said.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone made it sound like Porter’s defense will be as important as his offense to the team moving forward.
“Just continue to buy in and play at a high level on both ends of the court,” Malone answered when asked what he wants to see from Porter leading up to the playoffs.
“He’s just got to continue to defend at a high level on the other end, be a complete basketball player.”
Nikola Jokic added a 17-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double to help Denver to its first win since Murray’s injury.
“He’s a big part of our team, but that doesn’t mean that we’re going to quit. We always have a next-guy mentality,” Jokic said.
“Today, I think it’s a really good win, but how we were playing ... the ball was flying. Everybody was touching (it). We were cutting for each other. We were screening for each other. I think how we played, it was really good.”
Jokic scored the team’s first five points and heard more “M-V-P” chants after his 15th triple-double of the season.
“He’s the MVP of the league, and he showcases that night in and night out,” PJ Dozier said. “When he’s on the court and that ball is moving … just finding different guys, it’s allowing everybody to showcase what they’re able to do.”
Malone said it’s been an emotional couple of days since learning of the severity of Murray’s injury. The coach said his star guard is devastated and his team understands his importance to their success but added they’ve still got something to play for this season.
“As devastated as we are for Jamal Murray, we still have a tremendous opportunity in front of us, and if we waste that, it will be a travesty,” Malone said. “Tonight, I just really appreciated how our guys came out with the right focus, the right energy, the right joy. I keep on using that word, because I think it’s so important.”
The Nuggets trailed by five after the first quarter — largely due to six of the team’s 10 turnovers coming in the first 12 minutes — but took the lead for good behind a 34-18 advantage in the second quarter. Denver led by as much as 22 points in the second half, which allowed the reserves to close out the win. Beyond Porter and Jokic, the Nuggets got 16 points and nine rebounds from Aaron Gordon, while JaMychal Green and PJ Dozier led the bench effort with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
“We have one Jamal Murray,” Dozier said. “Nobody’s going to try to (replace) him. We’re going to try to be the best version of ourselves and take care of business that way.”
Monte Morris, who replaced Murray in the starting five, finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.
“This was how we need to play,” Malone said. “Jamal Murray’s not coming back, so we realize that other guys have to step up, and tonight we had a lot of guys that did that.”
The Nuggets are scheduled to return to action Friday at Houston.