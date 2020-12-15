Take it from Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr.’s time is coming.
“I think Mike just got to go out there and be Mike, man. Mike is super talented,” Barton said of his Denver Nuggets teammate Tuesday. “We all know what he can do with the basketball. I mean, he can score effortless(ly). With that versatility, his height and his length, you know Mike’s special. There’s no way around that.”
There is a way for Porter to be better in his second NBA season, and he seems to be aware of that. After the 6-foot-10 forward got his most extensive action in last year’s playoffs, averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds and shooting 47.6% from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, Porter said the easiest way for him to take the next step offensively is making sure he’s getting some gritty points in each game.
“I think a big thing for me will be getting to the free-throw line more. I’m a good free-throw shooter, so just getting those consistent points from the free-throw line, you know, then making sure I’m getting a couple easy points around the rim every game. That just opens up for the shots when I’m hot,” Porter said.
“Even when I’m not hot, getting those consistent things — you know, getting to the rim every game, making sure I'm getting fouled, making sure I’m getting some points around the basket — that’s things I need to do every single game at my size.”
In the Nuggets’ first preseason game, a 107-105 loss to Golden State, Porter started alongside Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris with Barton unavailable. It was a bit of a tough start, as he finished 3 for 12 from the field and did not shoot a free throw. Porter did grab seven rebounds and register one of his team’s three blocks in 23 minutes.
“We’re all just trying to get our feet under us,” Porter said. “For me personally, I just missed a lot of easy shots that I’ve made a hundred times, so it’s not anything to be too concerned about.”
Defensively, Porter’s size provides some potential. With some added strength, he figures to be able to hold his own around the rim, while his length should help him close out on perimeter shooters. A heightened focus on the defensive end, coach Michael Malone believes, could be the quickest way for Porter to get to where he seems destined to go.
“Michael’s greatest challenge is not going to be the offense, will not be the rebounding,” Malone said. “Michael’s greatest challenge is understanding the importance of the defensive end and buying into that end of the floor. If he does that, he’s got a chance to be a spectacular player, not just an offensive player, which is what he wants and what we want as an organization.”
Porter said previously this offseason that he has plans to be the Nuggets’ third star alongside Jokic and Murray. Barton and Millsap, veterans who have been the Nuggets’ starting forwards — when healthy — the last few seasons could stand in his way in the immediate future, but it’s just a matter of time, Barton says.
“With him, I think, being young, his approach to the game and him just being consistent and keep wanting more himself … he’s going to be fine,” Barton said. “He’s going to be one of those players. Man, it’s just inevitable.”