Perhaps the most important player for the Air Force defense grew up about 25 miles from the Naval Academy.
What has made Michael Mack II’s role so critical is the stability he has brought to the cornerback position that has otherwise seen uncertainty.
At the other cornerback spot the Falcons have had one player (Eian Castonguary) miss time with injuries, another (Corey Collins) leave the team for about two weeks and a sophomore make his starting debut as a replacement (Jamari Bellamy).
That the Falcons (3-1) still boast the No. 12 passing defense in the nation (157.2 yards per game) speaks to the job Mack has done on the other side of the field.
“(I’m) just trying to figure out what works for them,” Mack said of the cornerback situation. “How can I aid them.”
Added coach Troy Calhoun of Mack, “His level of confidence has increased. He’s just more precise in his technique and fundamentally the way he plays football. The growth that’s occurred, and it goes back to his growth and his work ethic.”
At 6-foot-1 and able to run a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and 4.0 shuttle, Mack has the ideal skill set to play corner. He first broke into the Air Force lineup in the middle of last season and started four straight games – starting with a victory at Boise State – before missing the final three with an injury.
“It’s truly been a wonderful role,” Mack said. “Last year just being under the mentorship of Tre’ (Bugg), picking up all of his habits, having people like James Jones to learn from. Just being able to apply that and also give back to the guys who are coming up under me. Just inspiring the Bolt Brotherhood.”
If it seems this would be a week that Mack and the cornerbacks can let their guard down, that’s not how service academy games work.
Navy (1-2) does not feature a prolific passing game, but it’s among the most efficient. The Midshipmen rank No. 2 nationally in passing yards per completion at 25.7 (Air Force is third at 24.8).
In 2019 and 2020 the Midshipmen averaged 157 passing yards against Air Force, with five completions for 25-plus yards each – including a 73-yard touchdown.
This season Navy is averaging more than 70 percent more passing yards than Air Force (128.7 yards per game compared to 74.5 ypg for the Falcons), though much of that can be contributed to the Midshipmen playing from behind.
“Especially with these option teams, it’s mostly just a mental thing – making sure my eyes are in the right spot and being able to contribute when the opportunity comes,” Mack said. “I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but I must be prepared for it every play.”
Mack is well versed in these games. Growing up in Glenn Dale, Md., he attended Navy games while growing up and saw many others on television. They were never “his” team, however, as Penn State was his favorite. And after visiting Air Force, he opted not to accept an offer from Navy.
“I just liked the culture out here,” Mack said. “It was much more connecting. It seemed more impacting. It felt like home more than Maryland.”