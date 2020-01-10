A game that could have signaled the start of reached potential was instead a running faceplant.
Miami, a point above Colorado College in the standings and with two fewer nonconference wins, looked like it was playing at a higher level of hockey at The Broadmoor World Arena, scoring three times on each CC goaltender for a 6-1 victory.
The Tigers were as hapless Friday as Miami was sharp, with the RedHawks converting many of the golden opportunities handed to them by the hosts in gold.
“I definitely think we’ve got to go back, look ourselves in the mirror and ask ourselves if we really did everything we could,” defenseman Bryan Yoon, one of just two Tigers with a positive plus-minus, said.
“Losing 6-1 at home is just unacceptable.”
CC redshirt senior Chris Wilkie scored his fifth goal in three games in the second period, a rare bright spot.
Matt Vernon (22 saves) took over in net for the start of the second period but barely had time to stretch before the RedHawks made it 4-0.
“I don’t really have much to say, to be honest,” coach Mike Haviland said. “We need to flush it and move on. It was one of those games.”
Miami jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period with each goal more humbling than the last. The RedHawks first beat Ryan Ruck 5:34 into the game.
On the second goal, Ruck strayed way outside his crease to play the puck under pressure and Miami wound up with it. A Tiger blocked the open net but Ruck never got back in position and the RedHawks made it 2-0.
A blooper reel of defensive errors landed Miami’s Derek Daschke the puck and a short, shorthanded breakaway. He got Ruck (14 saves) to drop and sent it over him.
Christiano Versich gave the Tigers (7-9-1, 2-6-1 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) their best chance of the game’s first half. Versich gave Grant Frederic the slip and charged in on net, ramming into Ryan Larkin (25 saves) as the puck dribbled behind him. The no-goal call on the ice was upheld after review.
Wilkie, the conference player of the month for December, made one stick a short time later to make it 4-1. That gave the Tigers a shot in the arm, but they relied on Vernon to make too many several point-blank saves in a row.
Less than five minutes after Wilkie’s goal, Matt Barry scored his first of the season to restore the Miami (6-10-3, 3-5-1-1 NCHC) lead. Gordie Green scored on a five-on-three power play 51 seconds into the third period, thinning out the crowd even further.
“These are guys that have been around, some of them, for 100 games and they lost battles,” Haviland said. “You can’t lose battles and expect to win a hockey game, simple as that.”