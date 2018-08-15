Twins Matt and Richie Roberds have run cross country at Mesa Ridge for coach Carl Burgess for each of the past three seasons, but Burgess, heading into his 13th year, isn’t quite sure what the ceiling is for his two top runners in their final prep season.

That’s because for the past three seasons, the Roberds have juggled a second fall sport that includes a lot of running – soccer.

Cross country is the sole focus as seniors.

“I got injured because I was working so hard at both, so it was kinda hard,” Matt said after scoring two goals and assisting four others in what would be his final soccer season. “That made my decision for this year to stick with cross country, focus on that and hopefully get to college.”

Richie, too, is hoping to run at the next level.

“That’s the main goal,” he said.

“Help my parents out, get the biggest scholarship we can.”

Matt was 32nd at the Class 4A state meet as a junior, finishing in 16 minutes, 44.8 seconds. Richie came in about a minute later.

Both are hoping for an even better 2018 after committing to the sport and logging 40 to 50 miles a week over the summer. How much better is what Burgess is having a hard time quantifying.

“What we found was splitting the difference between soccer and cross country as they got older and became a bigger part of the soccer team as well as a big part of the cross country team, I think it was a little more taxing on them,” Burgess said. “They still ran extremely well and had great seasons, so now the thought is, what can they do with one focus?”

Matt has a taste of what’s possible after placing eighth at state as a sophomore, but a tactical error early in the race hurt him as a junior as much as the soccer injury.

“I went out way too fast. My first mile was sub-five with Cole Sprout … like he’s crazy,” Matt said, complimenting the state champion. “It didn’t work out.”

While Matt owns the duo’s lone state medal, Richie’s shown the potential to run right with him. At last year’s regional race, the twins ran matching 16:41s. Matt was listed in seventh place with Richie eighth. Similar results could be in store.

“Watching them practice, they’re just stride for stride,” said Burgess. “I’ll just wait for each race to see what’s going to happen this season.”

With Matt and Richie looking to hover around the 16-minute mark as seniors and the addition of a third Burgess to the team — Aaron, a freshman whose times are in line with the twins at the same age — one of the brothers is hoping Mesa Ridge can take a team to state this season.

“I want this to be my best season by far, because I know it can be. I put in the work this summer,” Richie said.

“The biggest goal we have is to bring this team to state this year.”

A decision on whether they’ll run together in college will likely follow.

“It’s hard to choose. Going with him would be a plus because we’ve been running together. It would be good motivation. I would push myself more,” Matt said.

“If we separate, we could just be competition at regionals. That would always be fun to race against each other.”

The college options will likely be impacted by what happens in 2018.

“We just want them on the starting line at state ready to run the best race they’re capable of,” Burgess said. “If that’s top five, that’s what we want. If that’s top 10, that’s what we want. If that’s a state title, that’s what we want.”