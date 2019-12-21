High-five to the Broncos, again, for their charitable work off the field. Get a load of the big hearts that make sports bigger than wins and losses: the Broncos Social Justice Committee on Friday dished out $200,000 to five organizations doing big things for our neighbors.
Colorado UpLift, Denver Area Youth Services, Food Bank of the Rockies, Second Wind Fund and Urban Peak each scored checks of $40,000.
Sweet!
“I believe we have the best NFL locker room in terms of service,” said Allie Engelken, executive director of community development.
If there is a better one, I’d love to see it.
Twenty-one players contributed their time and money to worthy causes. No surprise, Von Miller and Brandon McManus were there to hand out the big checks, joined by Shelby Harris, Garett Bolles, Justin Simmons, Diontae Spencer, Will Parks, Adam Gotsis and Joe Jones. Merry Christmas, fellas. Keep up the great work.
