No one from the Avalanche’s two previous championship squads is as connected to this year’s squad as former captain and current general manager Joe Sakic.
The Hockey Hall of Famer captained the 1996 and 2001 title teams and constructed the roster that has the Avalanche back in the Stanley Cup Finals. When the Avalanche clinched their return to the championship series with a sweep of Edmonton, current players looked to Sakic for advice on whether to touch the Campbell Bowl.
“He’s one of the best players ever, and he’s won it twice,” Mikko Rantanen said Monday. “We can learn from him, for sure. He is supporting us all the way.”
After two years away from the sport following the end of his playing career, Sakic joined Colorado’s front office in 2011 and became the franchise’s general manager two years later. The Avalanche have drafted a pair of Calder Memorial Trophy winners – Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar – under Sakic’s direction.
Here’s what other members of the 2001 championship squad have ventured into:
David Aebischer
Patrick Roy’s backup for much of the 2001 season, Aebischer is listed as the goaltender’s coach for HC Fribourg-Gottéron in his native Switzerland.
Yuri Babenko
The Russian defenseman made just three appearances for the Avalanche in 2001, but that was enough to get a ring. He now coaches Kontinental Hockey League club HC Vityaz.
Rick Berry
He only spent a couple of seasons with the Avalanche, the first of which was the 2000-01 season, but Berry and his family returned to Colorado after his playing career ended in 2009. He’s listed as a financial advisor at Stanley Morgan in Denver.
Rob Blake
Sakic isn’t the only one calling the shots for an NHL team. Blake, a defenseman on the 2001 squad, experienced another championship as an executive with the Los Angeles Kings. He’s been the Kings’ general manager since 2017. The Kings finished third in the Pacific Division this season and qualified for the playoffs.
Ray Bourque
After playing most of his decorated career with the Bruins, Bourque came to Denver and retired after winning his only championship with the Avalanche in 2001. He’s returned to Boston where he’s co-owner of Tresca, an upscale Italian restaurant in the North End, among other ventures in the hospitality industry.
Adam Deadmarsh
The fan-favorite returned to the Avalanche as a video coordinator and assistant coach until 2012. He’s now an assistant coach for the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League.
Chris Dingman
After stints in radio and broadcasting, Dingman and his family moved to Edmonton where he is a salesman at Stout Gloves.
Chris Drury
Like Sakic and Blake, Drury has enjoyed a successful post-playing career as an executive. He was named general manager of the New York Rangers in 2021 and built a team that played in the Eastern Conference finals this season.
Adam Foote
The former captain was a part of both championship squads and coached youth hockey in Colorado after his 2011 retirement. He also coached the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets from 2018 to 2020. He took pictures and signed autographs for nurses at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on Monday, as the city prepares for another Stanley Cup Finals.
Peter Forsberg
Few, if any, of his former teammates on the ’96 and ’01 championship teams have had as varied experiences after hanging up the skates. Forsberg told NHL.com in 2017 he’s invested in a shoe brand, a golf course, a boat company, real estate and a construction company, among other things. He and his wife are raising their family in Sweden. He also served as a hockey expert on Swedish television during the Olympics.
Alexei Gusarov
The defenseman bounced between his native Russia and Colorado in a variety of coaching and executive roles after his playing career ended in 2001. He’s listed as an amateur scout for the Avalanche.
Milan Hejduk
After spending his entire 14-year NHL career with the Avalanche, Hejduk stuck around and coached in the Colorado Thunderbirds organization until 2020, according to his bio on eliteprospects.com.
Dan Hinote
After spending a couple of seasons as an assistant coach with U.S. Hockey’s National Development Team, Hinote is back in the NHL as an assistant for the Nashville Predators.
Jon Klemm
Following his retirement, Klemm has served as an assistant coach for WHL clubs in Spokane and Winnipeg.
Brad Larsen
The left winger’s playing career ended and his coaching career started in 2010. After gaining some experience in the American Hockey League, Larsen was named coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets last year. The team went 37-38-7 in his first season as an NHL coach.
Aaron Miller
The former defenseman switched to serving dinner. Miller became an owner of multiple Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in the northeast.
Bryan Muir
Following a career that featured many different stops across the globe, Muir settled in the Toronto area where he’s a director of sales at a digital-marking company, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Ville Nieminen
A lengthy playing career ended in 2015, and he quickly got into coaching. He was briefly the head coach for Modos (Sweden) in 2020. He’s not listed as an assistant coach at Finnish club JYP Jyväskylä on Elite Prospects.
Scott Parker
From a barbershop business to a foundation, Parker stayed busy after leaving the game in 2008. The Lucky 27 barbershops bare his jersey number, while Parker’s Platoon is a charity that helps military families in honor of his father. Parker discussed his struggle with a traumatic brain injury, which he credited to a long career as an enforcer, in a 2017 interview with ESPN.
Nolan Pratt
Another member of the 2001 squad with a chance to drink from the Cup this year, Pratt has been an Avalanche assistant since 2016. He’s sticking to what he knows working with Colorado’s defensemen and penalty-kill unit.
Dave Reid
The two-time champion dabbled in front-office work but has settled in as an analyst on the NHL Network and TSN.
Steve Reinprecht
The 46-year-old played professionally until 2018. He’s since served as an assistant coach at University of Denver. Now, he’s a player-development coach for the Avalanche.
Patrick Roy
The 2001 Conn Smythe Trophy winner went on to coach the Avalanche from 2013 to 2016 when he stepped down and was replaced by Jared Bednar. He racked up a 130-92-24 in three seasons and won the Jack Adams Award in 2014. He’s now coaching the Quebec Remparts, a junior hockey league team.
Alex Tanguay
A broadcasting gig with NHL Network followed his 2017 retirement, but he’s since transitioned to coaching. After a couple of years with the Iowa Wild (AHL), Tanguay just wrapped up his first season as an NHL assistant with the Red Wings.
Stephane Yelle
His post-playing career started as the development coordinator for the Avalanche. He later helped Valor Christian’s program but has since helped found and own multiple businesses. He’s now a managing partner at MCE Brand Solutions, according to his LinkedIn profile.