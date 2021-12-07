The Lions finally got in the win column, defeating the Vikings by two points last weekend. Now, it's time to face the Broncos.
The Broncos, coming off a prime time loss to the Chiefs, are in the playoff hunt by the skim of their teeth. They need to win their remaining games, and hope for some help along the way.
Here's what you need to know about their Week 14 opponent.
Head Coach: Dan Campbell
Campbell, who played for the Lions from 2006-2008, is in his first year at the helm for his former team. He served as the interim head coach for the Dolphins for part of the season in 2015, but this is his first full-time head coach gig. His lions are 1-10 so far.
Offense
Jared Goff, who spent the first five years of his career in Los Angeles, finally got in the win category with his new team. It wasn't his best game of the season — he had two turnovers in the second half — but he still threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to victory. He threw the winning touchdown pass, leading the team down the field with no timeouts at the end of the game.
It was the first time since Week 1 that the Lions scored 20 points or more in a game. Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has emerged as a weapon for them, and he led the team with 10 receptions for 86 yards last week.
Defense
The Lions defense allows 26.3 points per game, the fifth-most in the NFL. They also allow an average of 380.9 yards a game, the fourth-most.
Outside linebacker Charles Harris led the team last week with two sacks and has six total for the season. Safety Tracy Walker III leads the team with 53 tackles.
Key to the game
This one is pretty simple for the Broncos: don't beat yourselves. The Broncos should be able to easily roll to a win over the Lions, but it'll come down to them being able to put all the pieces together.