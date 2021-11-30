The Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2015. Both teams are riding winning streaks, with the division title and wild card spots still up for grabs.
The anticipation is heating up, setting up for what should be a nail-biter Sunday night.
Here's what you need to know about the Broncos Week 13 opponent:
Head coach: Andy Reid
Reid has been a fixture in the NFL since he took over the Eagles job in 1999, moving to Kansas City in 2013. He's led the Chiefs to a 98-41 record during his tenure there, including 7-4 so far this season.
Offense
Patrick Mahomes threw 10 interceptions in the first eight games of the season but has multiple picks in his three other outings. He's improved as the season has evolved, and looked sharper in the past three games.
Tyreek Hill has been his top target this season, with eight receiving touchdowns. Tight end Travis Kelce also has stood out. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams split the rushing duties.
Defense
The defense held the team back in September, and was a big reason for the Chiefs' slow start. But the pieces came together and they are now riding a four-game winning streak. They haven't allowed more than 20 points a game since October.
Adding Melvin Ingram from the Steelers at the trade deadline has proven to be a good move. The veteran has been playing on the outside edge, allowing the Chiefs to move Chris Jones back inside, setting up a dynamic pass rush unit.
Key to the game: pressuring Mahomes
Bradley Chubb returned last week, just in time for the showdown on Sunday. He'll be key to pressuring Mahomes. The goal of the defense this week is to make Mahomes uncomfortable and to force him to make mistakes.
As for the Chiefs, taking advantage of a weakened Broncos' offensive line is their best route to victory. The Broncos have been hit hard by injuries on that front, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was banged up last week as well.