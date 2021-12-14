The Broncos have four games left, and all of them are must-wins if they have chance to make the playoffs.
This Sunday they face the Bengals, who are also in the hunt for a coveted AFC playoff spot. The Broncos get home field advantage and a chance to build off of their win last week. The Bengals have lost two straight.
Here's what you need to know about the Broncos Week 15 opponent:
Head coach
Zac Taylor is in his third season and best season so far in Cincinnati after winning just two and four games respectively in his first two years. The Bengals started the season 4-1 before dropping to 7-6.
This is Taylor's first head coaching job. He previously held a variety of offensive roles for the Dolphins and Rams.
Offense
The Bengals rank No. 7 in points per game with 27.2. Quarterback Joe Burrow, in his second year, has seemed to find his stride. Rookie Ja'Marr Chase has been his top target, but leads the league in drops. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have also been contributors.
Joe Mixon handles rushing duties for the Bengals, and already has over 1,000 yards on the season. He hasn't been as explosive in the past two weeks, rushing for under 60 yards in each of those games.
Defense
The Bengals give up an average of 22.5 points per game, 17th in the NFL. They are without dynamic linebacker Logan Wilson, who suffered a shoulder injury. Trey Hendrickson, who leads the team with 12.5 sacks, is also injured. His status for Sunday is unknown.
Keys to the game
For the Bengals, it's playing a clean game on all sides of the ball. Penalties and muffed punts hurt them last week. For the home team, it's taking advantage of gaps in the Bengals' pass rush defense.