Alanna Rizzo was not a dog person.
Then she met a border collie/Australian shepherd named Guidry. The dog stole her heart.
And altered her life.
Rizzo, a 1993 Sierra graduate who works as on-field reporter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has established the Guidry’s Guardian Foundation.
In 2009, Rizzo adopted Guidry from the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. She named her new friend after the Yankees pitching great Ron Guidry.
“I didn’t grow up with dogs,” Rizzo says. “Guidry absolutely changed my life. He’s very smart, just a brilliant dog. I didn’t know what wonderful, soulful creatures dogs are.”
The foundation’s goal, Rizzo says, is to rescue as many dogs as possible off the street. She has enjoyed the thrill of seeing a dog’s complete transformation.
“From moments away from death’s door to having a thriving existence,” she says.
The foundation offers funds to rescue dogs and to help with the initial cost of medical care for homeless dogs with physical troubles.
For more information on the foundation: website — GuidrysGuardian.org; Instagram — @Guidrys Guardian; Twitter — @GuidrysGuardian.