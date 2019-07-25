James Jones IV will get an extra season of football for Air Force.
Jones tore his left ACL in August and missed the entire season. He left the academy for the fall semester. He returned for the spring semester and is on track to graduate in December 2020, while the rest of the class with which he entered the academy will finish in May of that year.
This is the same path taken by fellow safety Garrett Kauppila last year, allowing him to return for a fifth year this season. Quarterback Nate Romine and Connor Dietz and center Michael Husar also followed that track over the past decade.
Jones, who attended Mullen High School in Denver, started nine games for Air Force during his sophomore season in 2017. He made 52 tackles with an interception and a pass breakup.
The academy explained Jones situation as: “James received an administrative turnback from the academy last fall for medical, which allowed him to leave for the semester and return beginning again the spring after he completed his surgery and initial rehabilitation.”