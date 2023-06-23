Nine empty boxes now on display at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum are allowing the Colorado Springs venue to not only tell a story of recent drama with the games, but also highlight a still-unresolved issue.

The boxes belong to the nine members of U.S. Figure Skating from the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Under normal circumstances, the boxes would have been presented to the athletes with medals inside. However, Russia’s Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance during the competition that her team won. The International Olympic Committee, in an unprecedented move, decided not to award medals on-site as the issue was decided.

Now, 501 days later as of Friday, the boxes remain empty, and U.S. skaters still don’t know if they’ll receive gold or silver as the case bounces between arbiters on appeal.

“Our goal right now more than anything is just to make sure the athlete voice is heard in the process,” said U.S. Figure Skating CEO Tracy Marek. “When we did meet with them early on, they made it very clear that integrity in sport was the piece of the puzzle that mattered the most to them. They want the medal, don’t get us wrong, but it was a lot less about the medal and a lot more about the statement of what not having a medal means relative to sport integrity.”

Colorado Springs-based U.S. Figure Skating reached out the museum about telling the story of this ongoing saga, and a collaboration was launched that culminated in this week’s opening of the “More Than Medals” display in the museum’s “The World Watches Gallery.”

“There’s a huge story here,” said Michelle Dusserre, the museum’s senior director of athlete, curatorial and programs and herself a gold medalist from the 1984 U.S. women’s gymnastics team. “An important piece of history, that is contemporary, that just happened, that is still on-going, the conclusion is not yet written. It’s important to reflect that in what we do at the museum.

“As a museum, as storytellers, we felt that was an important piece to represent in the museum.”

Of the nine Americans awaiting their medals, only Nathan Chen currently possesses an Olympic medal.

The issue not only affects the U.S. team; Canada finished fourth but could move up to the bronze position if the Russians lose their spot.

“It is interesting to say, ‘Come to the museum to see these empty boxes,’” Marek said. “But I think people should. It’s impactful. It’s very impactful to see the display.”

Museum to celebrate Olympic & Paralympic Day

Friday marked international Olympic & Paralympic Day. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will celebrate the day on Saturday with reduced ticket prices ($10), athlete meet-and-greets, artifact demonstrations and a chance to try wheelchair basketball and curling.