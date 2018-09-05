A photo published online by Cole Fagan’s high school on signing day in 2015 seems have captured the essence of the new Air Force fullback.
Four Admiral Farragut Academy athletes are shown beaming, smiling for the camera while wearing the hats of their future schools and standing around an equally happy coach.
Fagan is there too, thumbs in pocket, affixed with something resembling a scowl.
“You could tell meeting him,” said Air Force running backs coach Ben Miller, who recruited Fagan from the Florida school. “He was mean.
“Which I like.”
Fast forward more than three years later and Fagan is set to make his first start for the Falcons against Florida Atlantic in his home state and in a metro area in which his father, Kevin, once dominated as defensive lineman before playing seven years for the San Francisco 49ers.
Fagan, a junior, moved to No. 2 on the depth chart this past offseason, emerging from a crowd that included Taven Birdow (who logged 88 carries last year for 394 yards), converted tailback Christian Mallard and junior Colton Parton.
When Parker Wilson went down with an undisclosed leg injury in the opener, Fagan came off the bench to notch a game-high 18 carries for 67 yards and his first career touchdown.
“It’s tough when a guy like Parker, who I look up to, goes down,” Fagan said. “But you’ve got to just step in and fill the shoes.”
Arriving on this stage was always part of Fagan’s no-nonsense plan. He left his Gainesville-area high school following his junior year to attend Admiral Farragut, a boarding school in the Tampa Bay area with a naval focus and a powerful football program, to be more visible to college recruiters as a senior.
“I don’t think I would be here if I didn’t go there,” Fagan said. “All the way around, it was a great school.”
Were there separation issues in leaving his large family so young and being away from his parents, his four sisters — who each played college softball — and a younger brother? Not for someone with his disposition.
“I never had any of that,” Fagan said.
It was that year that he also began playing running back in addition to linebacker, and Air Force took notice when he posted a strong game against a top-10 opponent.
That’s when Miller first visited and knew the Falcons had found a prospect in Fagan, who is now 6-foot-1, 230 pounds.
“You just get the feeling you never know what’s going on in his head,” Miller said. “I like that feeling from a kid. He works hard and wants to do the right thing. He has grown up a lot the last two years.”
Added coach Troy Calhoun, “He is focused. He is very intense and he has football pedigree. His dad was a great football player, obviously. And just competitively, the family; the sisters, their drive.”
Fagan opted for Air Force in part because of the opportunity to play offense. Most of his offers came from FCS programs that saw him as a linebacker. Army and Air Force, increasingly rare in that they still feature a fullback, wanted to give him the ball. He chose the Falcons without even visiting West Point.
And now he’s in position to start, and will do so in front of about 20 friends and family Saturday in Boca Raton.
It’s enough to make even this player, drawn to football because “I love hitting people,” wear a smile.
“I’m really excited,” he said.