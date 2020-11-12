The CU Events Center might need to clear some space to celebrate McKinley Wright IV.
When speaking about Colorado’s senior point guard who was named to the media’s Pac-12 preseason first-team on Thursday, Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle likened Wright to Josh Scott, a standout from 2012-16 whose face is plastered around CU’s home court and practice facility, even though the two share little on the surface.
“They’re two totally different players. Two totally different kids from different backgrounds, but they’re kind of cut from the same cloth when it comes to just being the epitome of what it means to be a Colorado Buffalo basketball player,” Boyle said during a digital Pac-12 media day Thursday. “They’re bought in. They have their feet on the ground. They work hard. They’re coachable. They’re just a joy to be around every day.”
During an offseason in which he debated forgoing his senior year for the NBA Draft, Wright did something uncommon for a player his age.
“So many kids today with social media, they want to be hearing about the great things that are going on and all the good things that are happening to them or to their friends, and they don’t want to look at the dark side sometimes,” Boyle said. “I think at some point as you become an adult — and McKinley has become an adult right before our eyes over the last four years — you realize that’s really not the way you take the next step.”
So instead of asking a CU assistant to cut the film of his 501 career assists — second all-time on the CU’s charts — or the 460 points he scored as a junior to get him over 1,000 for his career, Wright wanted to watch and dissect all 96 of his turnovers during last year’s 21-11 campaign with coaches and trainers.
“Film has helped me a lot more than I ever thought,” Wright said, mentioning he previously only watched film in team settings. “I'm glad I finally actually took the time to sit down and watch all my mistakes, because a lot of guys nowadays just want to watch their highlights of what they’re doing well, and can’t self-criticize themselves with the bad. I’ve matured in that sense.”
A more efficient lead guard figures to help Colorado outperform its predicted preseason finish. The Buffaloes were selected to finish seventh in the Pac-12, according to the league’s media. UCLA got nine first-place votes and was picked to finish atop the league in front of Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford, Arizona, USC and Colorado in order.
“If there’s not a chip on their shoulder, there should be today,” Boyle said.
Speaking before Boyle, Wright didn’t want to talk too much about the perceived slight but still had something to say.
“I feel like a lot of these teams that are picked ahead of us year in, year out, we’ve competed with and beaten on numerous occasions,” Wright said.
“Obviously we don’t want to be picked seventh, and we don’t think we deserve to be seventh, but it is what it is. At the end of the day, we’re going to go out and compete and I’m sure — I’m almost 100% positive — we won’t be seventh when it’s all said and done.”
When Wright’s Colorado career is complete — he hopes with a conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth to his name — he’ll go down as one of the great Buffaloes to play for Boyle. Like Scott, a Lewis-Palmer graduate from Monument who plays professionally overseas, and Andre Roberson, who spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wright has a pair of All-Pac-12 first-team selections to his names with one year left to add a third. However his final season goes, Wright has left his mark on the program and could see his silhouette decorate CU's basketball facilities alongside Scott's.
“It’s funny. I was thinking about this the other day. There’s a lot of pictures in our building of Josh Scott, who to me, was the epitome of what a student-athlete is. And I remember when Josh Scott graduated — whenever it was, I lose track of the years now — but I remember thinking I might not be lucky enough to ever coach another young man like Josh Scott and then along comes McKinley Wright,” Boyle said.
“When McKinley graduates and moves on, we got to find another one like him. There’s only one McKinley Wright, but we need to find somebody like him to come in and help run this team.”