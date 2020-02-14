Colorado College never let the Pikes Peak Trophy leave the building.
A year after taking it from Air Force for the first time, the Tigers crushed the Falcons 6-2 on Friday at The Broadmoor World Arena. The Falcons needed at least a tie to keep hopes of a weekend win alive.
This year, the CC celebration was understated. Players touched the trophy and quickly gathered for a photo, then skated off.
“I think we were excited, but we just kept our emotions in check a little more,” freshman Connor Mayer said. “We’ve got another game on Monday so it’s not like anything’s over yet. Still have a businesslike approach.”
Nick Halloran came back with a vengeance to open the second period. The senior was injured at the Air Force blue line just before the break. He talked to the trainer from his knees for about a minute, then hopped up and went back to the dressing room.
He was back for the first shift of the second period, grabbed a loose puck and went in alone. He beat Alex Schilling to make it 2-0 and Colorado College was off from there.
Two minutes, 23 seconds later, the Tigers had built a four-goal lead. The Falcons’ Marshall Bowery chipped away at it, but defenseman Mayer’s second goal of the game put the rivalry game to bed and ensured the series winner’s bounty stayed where it was.
No need to count on Monday’s game at Falcon Stadium.
“You have to go play in an outdoor rink. You don’t know the shadows, you don’t know the temperature you’re gonna get,” coach Mike Haviland said. “That game, for me, is a roll of the dice. I’ve been in them and it’s tough.
“They took care of business tonight. I’m proud of the way they handled it.”
It was Colorado College’s first victory in more than a month. But a casual fan couldn’t have guessed as they laid it on their nonconference opponent in the second period.
Air Force contested, getting better as the period went on. But the Falcons’ coach wasn’t pleased overall.
“We’ve lost a lot of games where I felt sorry for our guys. Tonight, to be honest with you, we had some weak links on a lot of shifts,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said.
“We’ve got to be better. CC was the better team tonight. They deserved to win. Not real pleased with our performance. I haven’t said that too many times this year.”
Chris Wilkie put the Tigers on the board first with his conference-leading 19th goal. Alex Berardinelli chased Air Force starting goaltender Schilling, scoring 2:02 after Halloran, then Mayer welcomed backup Zach LaRocque with his third goal of the season.
“The shift before I had the exact same play but missed the net, so it really felt good to capitalize on that one,” Mayer said.
Bowery got Air Force within two going into the third period, scoring on the power play and on an unassisted breakaway. Mayer’s second was the backbreaker, a fortuitous bounce from an odd angle, and Grant Cruikshank added to the total on a late power play.
Ben Copeland, who ended a 19-game goalless streak in the Tigers’ last outing, had three assists for a season-high three-point game. Bryan Yoon was a career-high plus-5. Matt Vernon made 27 saves.