Defenseman-turned-forward-turned-defenseman Connor Mayer said the message after a 2-1 loss to No. 2 North Dakota was not to make excuses.

“You can have the excuse that they’re a good team, and they may be older, (players) may be drafted, but if you think about it, we stuck with them the whole time,” Mayer said.

“We just have to figure out how to get past that next level ... being a great team instead of just an average one.”

Colorado College (3-7-2) dropped its third straight game Monday night at The Broadmoor World Arena in a game adjusted and pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns within the Denver and Omaha programs.

Sophomore Mayer remained on the wing of a line centered by Jackson Jutting for the second straight night. He moved up after co-captain Grant Cruikshank was ruled out of the series with appendicitis.

Those skills weren’t terribly rusty. Mayer spent three months at forward just before arriving at CC with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces (USHL).

“Everyone told me it was a lot of work. They were definitely right about that,” Mayer said. “It was a lot more skating than I anticipated, especially on the big rink.

“It was fun. A good learning experience.”

Dom Basse (27 saves) earned the start following Matt Vernon’s 15-save effort in a 3-0 loss Sunday. It was the first glimpse of a tandem — one that can divvy up back-to-back games — that has been long hinted at but rarely has materialized for this program.

Colorado College’s beleaguered power play (9.1%, T-46th in Div. I) provided the team’s only goal of the series. Ben Copeland’s second of the season, which tied the game, came from Jutting and Chase Foley and ended an 0-for-23 skid with the man advantage.

The assist was Foley’s first collegiate point.

The goal came with 59 seconds remaining in the second period, but the momentum didn’t carry over. North Dakota (9-2-1) scored the eventual winner 1:41 into the third period.

Hugo Blixt was the defenseman back on a 2-on-1, and he tried to cut off the passing lane. But Collin Adams hit Grant Mismash for Mismash’s second of the series and sixth in eight career games against CC.

Mismash’s line scored twice, but UND’s powerful top line of Jordan Kawaguchi, Shane Pinto and Riese Gaber was held off the scoresheet at even strength save for an assist to Kawaguchi.

“I thought we did a real good job on them,” coach Mike Haviland said. “It’s a credit to everyone on the bench.”

Mayer was moved back to defense in the third period and doesn’t mind being in a swing role.

“At this point I’m just playing wherever I can get some ice time and help the team,” Mayer said.

Basse headed off the ice for the extra attacker with 1:57 to play. But 10 seconds later, Blixt held up a Fighting Hawk and prevented an odd-man rush to the empty net. It put North Dakota on the power play for the rest of regulation.

Colorado College’s next opponent is Omaha. It appears likely the CC-Omaha series will be pushed back from Friday and Saturday to Monday and Tuesday (Jan. 18-19).

