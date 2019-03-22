Matt Hundley’s dream endorsement might be a couple of years away from reality.
During an interview after Switchbacks FC’s training session Thursday at Pride Soccer Complex, goalkeeper Andre Rawls, also on loan from Colorado Rapids, asked the young professional an important ice breaker.
“What’s your favorite place to eat?” asked Rawls, the Switchbacks’ expected keeper for Saturday’s 6 p.m. tilt against San Antonio on Saturday at Weidner Field.
The 18-year-old didn’t spend much time pondering.
“Buffalo Wild Wings, for sure,” Hundley answered. “For sure.”
That led to discussion of his order (medium order of boneless wings, half Asian Zing, half Honey BBQ), the nearest location (he’s got it timed at six minutes from a Colorado Springs apartment he shares with Sam Raben, another player on a Rapids contract) and the joy that would come should the restaurant ever want to talk business.
“That would be the happiest day of my life,” he joked with teammates. “Even better than when I signed.”
His signing wasn’t long ago.
A product of the Rapids and U.S. Soccer Development academies, Hundley spent one semester at UCLA — where he led the Bruins with five goals and seven assists, earning second-team Pac 12 honors — before the Rapids approached with a four-year homegrown contract in January.
“I knew I definitely wanted to be a professional,” he said.
Fast forward a couple of months, and Hundley made his pro debut for the Switchbacks in the season-opening win over LA Galaxy II, as a late substitute.
“It was pretty cool. I’ve never had the name on the back of my jersey,” Hundley said. “I’m just taking it step by step and hopefully there’s bigger things to come.”
That was nearly the case a week later when he came on in the second half with the Switchbacks looking for an equalizing goal. Shane Malcolm played a ball across the box and, for a moment, it looked as if the teenager might have his first professional goal until a Sacramento defender made a sliding block to preserve Sacramento’s 1-0 result.
“I was hoping, but sometimes it doesn’t work out as you would like,” he said.
He’s likely to get plenty of other chances, as he’s got coach Steve Trittschuh’s trust. The Switchbacks coach said he’s known Hundley since he was 13.
“I know what type of player he is. I’m not afraid at all to use him. If he has to be a starter too … he’s close to being a starter on this team,” Trittschuh said.
“If somebody drops off, then I know he can step in.”
It seems to be a matter of time for Hundley. Trittschuh said the United Soccer League Championship club’s role in his development is grooming him for the future, which could be in Major League Soccer. When asked if that’s where Hundley could be playing in a couple of years, the coach sounded as certain as the winger when discussing his favorite restaurant.
“Oh for sure,” Trittschuh said. “I believe so. We’re just grooming him to hopefully get there. He’s got qualities to him, and I know his qualities.
“He’s just got to keep getting better and better.”
He’s focused on making more of a name for himself with the Switchbacks.
“I definitely want to score some goals, get as much playing time as I can and hopefully become a starter,” Hundley said.